KTM 200 Duke Receives Tech Boost: TFT Display and Bluetooth at Rs 2.03 Lakh

KTM, the world’s leading motorcycle brand, is set to enhance its popular KTM 200 Duke with a significant tech upgrade. From October 2024, the KTM 200 Duke will come equipped with a brand new 5-inch color TFT display, offering features like navigation and Bluetooth connectivity for an improved riding experience. The updated KTM 200 Duke is priced at Rs 2,03,412 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The refreshed KTM 200 Duke continues to run on its 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 24.67bhp and 19.2Nm of torque. The bike’s 6-speed gearbox comes with a standard clutch system. Its trellis steel frame is paired with a 43mm upside-down front fork and a 10-step adjustable rear monoshock for enhanced handling. Stopping is handled by disc brakes on both ends, with the bike rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 110-section front and 150-section rear tyres.

The latest KTM 200 Duke gets a major tech upgrade with a 5-inch color TFT display, replacing the previous LCD screen. Borrowed from the 390 Duke, this new display allows riders to manage calls, control music, and use turn-by-turn navigation through the KTM Connect app when paired with a smartphone. It also provides key travel and bike information and offers two shift RPM color themes, dark and orange.The bike's lighting setup includes a vertically stacked LED headlamp, LED indicators, and an LED tail light

The KTM 200 Duke offers a Supermoto ABS feature, which can be switched on through the TFT display. This system allows riders to turn off the ABS on the rear wheel, providing greater control for situations like performing controlled slides, often needed in competitive riding or Supermoto events. This feature adds to the bike's versatility, giving experienced riders more freedom when tackling demanding terrains.

The KTM 200 Duke has gained immense popularity among younger riders due to its thrilling performance, offering an exciting ride that feels more powerful than its engine size suggests. Its impressive power-to-weight ratio ensures quick acceleration and agility, making it a favorite for those seeking a fun and dynamic riding experience.