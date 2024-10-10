 KTM 250 Duke 2024 Launched at Rs 2.41 Lakh: Gets TFT Display and LED Headlamp
The KTM 250 Duke is equipped with a 250cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that generates 30bhp and 25Nm of torque.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
KTM 250 Duke 2024 |

KTM has introduced an updated version of the 250 Duke, featuring a new TFT display similar to the one found in the 390 Duke. Despite these improvements, the price remains competitive, with the updated model available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.41 lakh in India.

KTM has enhanced the 250 Duke with a new TFT display, offering improved graphics, Bluetooth connectivity, and a simpler interface, similar to what is seen on the 390 Duke. The design has also been updated, with LED daytime running lights and a headlamp surround from the 390 Duke, giving it more modern look.

article-image
KTM 250 Duke 2024

KTM 250 Duke 2024 |

The KTM 250 Duke now includes the 390 Duke’s switchgear, featuring a four-way menu switch for easier navigation. Key features like switchable ABS and bi-directional quick-shifter remain, ensuring the bike offers great mix of performance and technology. 

The KTM 250 Duke is equipped with a 250cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that generates 30bhp and 25Nm of torque, offering a fun and energetic ride. Its trellis frame and aluminium subframe, shared with the 390 Duke. Weighing just 163kg, the bike remains light and easy to control, while its 15-litre fuel tank adds to its practicality.

article-image
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke |

Recently, KTM has announced to enhance its popular KTM 200 Duke with significant tech upgrade.From October 2024, the KTM 200 Duke will come equipped with a brand new 5-inch color TFT display, offering features like navigation and Bluetooth connectivity for an improved riding experience. The updated KTM 200 Duke is priced at Rs 2,03,412 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The refreshed KTM 200 Duke continues to run on its 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 24.67bhp and 19.2Nm of torque. The bike’s 6-speed gearbox comes with a standard clutch system. Its trellis steel frame is paired with a 43mm upside-down front fork and a 10-step adjustable rear monoshock for enhanced handling. Stopping is handled by disc brakes on both ends, with the bike rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 110-section front and 150-section rear tyres.

