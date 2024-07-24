Genesis GV80 and GV80 Coupe Set to Enter Indian Market: Design Patents Filed

Genesis GV80 |

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury division, has recently trademarked the designs of the GV80 and GV80 Coupe in India. These models, known for their luxurious features, are already popular in international markets, with updated versions launched globally in October 2023. While automakers often patent designs for global products, this moves by Hyundai hints at the possible introduction of the Genesis brand in India. The GV80 and GV80 Coupe could be at the first models to enter the Indian luxury SUV segment, marking an exciting development for Indian car enthusiasts.

The Genesis GV80 offers a choice of two potent engine options for its global lineup. The base engine is a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, generating 296bhp and 422Nm of torque. For those seeking greater performance, there’s a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, capable of producing 375bhp and 530Nm of torque. Additionally, the Genesis GV80 is available in mild-hybrid variant that uses the same 3.5-liter engine, but with enhanced output, delivering an impressive 409bhp and 549Nm of torque.

The Genesis GV80 and GV80 Coupe share a distinctive front-end design, characterized by split headlights and a prominent pentagonal grille. While the GV80 showcases a classic SUV shape, the GV80 Coupe features a sleek, sloping roofline from the B-pillar, giving it a sportier look. Inside, both models are equipped with a 27-inch display that merges the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Additional interior highlights include air vents extending across the dashboard and intuitive physical controls for the climate system, adding to the overall sophisticated cabin experience.

The Genesis GV80 is packed with luxurious and high-tech features aimed at enhancing comfort and safety for its occupants. It boasts ventilated seats in both the front and rear, a three-zone climate control system, and a head-up display that project key driving information on to the windshield. The vehicle also includes modern conveniences like a wireless charger for devices and cruise control.

On the safety front, the GV80 is equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that offers a suite for features, including forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, parking distance warning, parking collision-avoidance assist, and a rearview camera enhance overall safety. The vehicle also includes safe exit assist and an advanced rear occupant alert, ensuring a secure and comfortable journey for all passengers.