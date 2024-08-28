Find Fast Charging Stations Easily: Ather and Google Join Forces for Improved Navigation

Ather Energy is one of the major player in India's electric two wheeler market | Representative Image

Ather Energy, a leading electric scooter manufacturer in India, has teamed up with Google to provide real-time information on two-wheeler fast charging stations. This partnership will help electric vehicle (EV) users with the Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS) find Ather Grid fast chargers through Google Maps, complete with live status updates. This new feature aims to make it easier for EV riders to locate charging stations and stay informed about their availability.

Ather Grid’s fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers utilizes the Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS), an indigenous standard recently approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Launched last year, LECCS is considered a major step towards creating a universal charging standard that promotes interoperability. This new standard is expected to boost the adoption of electric vehicles across India by making it easier for users to find compatible charging stations and encouraging broader acceptance of EV technology.

As of March 30th, 2024, Ather Energy has made 1,973 fast chargers available to the public, underscoring its commitment to improving the charging experience for its customers.

Since its establishment in 2013, Ather has focused heavily on research and development, leading to industry-first features such as a touchscreen dashboard, onboard navigation, and fast charging capabilities. The company continues to enhance its electric scooters by integrating popular technologies, including Google Maps navigation, Alexa skills, and WhatsApp notifications.

In another news, Ather Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M). Under this agreement, Amara Raja will work with Ather to develop and supply NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) and other advanced chemistry cells for Ather’s electric vehicle.

Ather Energy has developed its battery packs in-house and operates two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu—one focused on battery production and the other on vehicle assembly. Recently, Ather announced plans to open a third facility in Maharashtra, which will enable the company to expand its reach and better serve more markets across the country.