Ather Energy Collaborates with Amara Raja to Produce Battery Cells for E-Scooters

Tarun Mehta & Vikramaditya Gourineni |

Ather Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M). Under this agreement, Amara Raja will work with Ather to develop and supply NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) and other advanced chemistry cells for Ather’s electric vehicle.

Read Also Ather Rolls Out Deliveries of New Rizta Electric Scooter

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO of Ather Energy, remarked, “Our focus has consistently been on designing and building products from the ground up in India, with the majority of our components, aside from cells, sourced locally. Now, we're making a significant advancement by promoting homegrown cell technology. This will help us optimize costs and allow us to source lithium-ion cells specifically tailored to Ather's requirements, further enhancing our ability to innovate and scale efficiently. Our goal is to support the substantial growth of the domestic industry to meet India's current and future energy demands.”

Read Also Ather Energy Expands with New Manufacturing Plant in Maharashtra

Vikramaditya Gourineni, Executive Director of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, said, “We greatly respect Ather’s contributions to electrifying mobility in India and their unique approach to developing a sustainable personal mobility ecosystem. At Amara Raja, we have made significant progress in building world-class facilities to manufacture cells and battery packs tailored for Indian conditions. Our recent collaboration with Gotion-InoBat will accelerate our efforts in this direction. We are proud to partner with Ather, and together we will focus on developing market-relevant solutions as India moves towards the indigenization of Electric Vehicle technologies.”

Read Also Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India At Rs 1.89 Lakh

Ather Energy has developed its battery packs in-house and operates two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu—one focused on battery production and the other on vehicle assembly. Recently, Ather announced plans to open a third facility in Maharashtra, which will enable the company to expand its reach and better serve more markets across the country.