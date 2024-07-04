Ather Rolls Out Deliveries of New Rizta Electric Scooter

Ather Rizta |

Ather recently launched its much-anticipated Rizta scooter, with the base variant, priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now commenced deliveries of the Rizta scooter in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, with plans to expand to other states in the near future.

Ather Rizta scooter, the largest in their lineup, measures 900 mm length, offering the most spacious seat on any scooter in India. This generous size ensures comfort for riders of all sizes. The under-seat storage is ample, making it easy to store daily essentials like groceries, umbrellas, and bags. Additionally, the scooter is equipped with a front storage bin, providing a convenient spot for items such as wallets, spare change, and cleaning cloth.

The new Ather Rizta shares its platform and some design features with the 450 range, as well as the same battery pack. However, it comes with a slightly less powerful mid-drive motor and lacks the ‘Wrap’ ride mode found on the other models.

The Rizta offers two battery options: a 2.9kWh battery with a range of 123 km and a 3.7kWh battery with a range of 160 km, according to IDC certification. The pricing strategy is designed to appeal to a wide range of customers with different needs and budgets. The Ather Rizta competes directly with other popular electric scooters like the Ola S1 and TVS iQube series.

Recently, Ather has announced its intention to establish a third factory in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. This new facility will produce electric bikes and battery packs. Presently, Ather operates two factories in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with one dedicated to battery production and the other to vehicle assembly. These current facilities will remain operational, while the new Maharashtra plant aims to expand Ather's market reach across India more efficiently. It is expected to reduce transportation expenses and accelerate customer deliveries.