Ather Energy Expands with New Manufacturing Plant in Maharashtra

Ather Energy, known for making electric scooters in India, has revealed plans to open its third factory in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. This new facility will manufacture both electric bikes and battery packs.

Currently, Ather operates two factories in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with one focusing on batteries and the other on assembling vehicles. These existing sites will continue their operations, while the new Maharashtra plant will help Ather reach more markets across India faster, cutting down on transport costs and speeding up deliveries to customers.

Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra, said, "Maharashtra offers a conducive business environment and continues to be a top destination for investments. This is in line with our honourable PM Shri. Narendra Modi’s vision to strengthen India’s startup and manufacturing ecosystem, aiming to match or surpass global counterparts. We are happy to have Ather in Maharashtra, solidifying the state’s position as India’s leading automotive and manufacturing hub.”

Mr. Swapnil Jain, Co-founder & CTO at Ather Energy, said, "Since 2021, our facilities in Hosur have been serving as our national manufacturing hub, catering to the demand across the country. With the support of the Tamil Nadu government and a strong supplier base, the existing facilities remain crucial for Ather. With our expanding product portfolio and the increasing consumer demand for our scooters, we decided to strategically diversify our production capabilities to an additional location that will be closer to more markets in the country. The new manufacturing facility will not only rationalise our logistic cost but will also hasten the delivery of finished products to our customers. We are thankful to the Maharashtra government and its policies that foster EV manufacturing and growth.”

Ather Rizta - Launched In India |

Recently, Ather Energey launched its long-awaited Rizta electric scooter in India. The base model of the Rizta is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, for those opting for the higher-end Z variant, prices start from Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.9 kWh model and go up to Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3.7 kWh model.