BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed

BYD eMax 7 |

BYD has launched the eMAX 7 electric MPV in India, with prices starting at Rs 26.90 lakh for the Premium model and Rs 29.90 lakh for the Superior variant (ex-showroom). This new model, based on the E6, offers a spacious seven-seater layout and comes with updated styling and improved interior features.

Read Also BYD Introduces Affordable Atto 3 50 kWh in India at Rs 24.99 Lakh

The BYD eMax 7 Superior variant is powered by a 71.8kWh battery, delivering a range of up to 530 km, while the Premium variant is powered by a 55.4kWh battery, offering a range of 420 km. Both versions feature a front-wheel-drive setup, generating 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 second. Charging is quick too, with BYD claiming eMax 7 can go from 0% to 80% in just 37 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The BYD eMAX 7 features a fresh, modern design with sleek LED daytime running lights and headlamps that flow smoothly into the grille. The front bumper has been updated with subtle chrome details, giving the vehicle a more refined look. For added convenience, it comes with a front parking camera, 360-degree view cameras, and parking sensors to help navigate tight spaces. The sides feature standard door handles and 17-inch alloy wheels, while the rear showcases connected LED taillights and a powered tailgate for easier loading and unloading.

BYD eMax 7 |

The BYD eMAX 7 offers a refreshed and spacious interior, available in both six and seven-seat options. The large panoramic moon-roof enhances the cabin’s airy feel by letting in plenty of natural light. The dashboard has a modern design, highlighted by a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The eMAX 7 comes packed with convenient features like a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and ambient lighting, making it a well-equipped option for those seeking comfort and advanced technology.

The BYD eMAX 7 prioritizes safety with several essential features, including six airbags and ABS with EBD. It also has a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and advanced safety technologies to protect passengers. The vehicle is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for added convenience while driving. Furthermore, the eMAX 7 offers Vehicle-to-Load technology, enabling it to act as a mobile power source, enhancing its versatility for users.