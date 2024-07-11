 BYD Introduces Affordable Atto 3 50 kWh in India at Rs 24.99 Lakh
The updated Atto 3 now comes in three variants – Dynamic, Premium, and Superior.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
BYD has unveiled the latest version of its Atto 3 compact SUV in India, introducing a new entry-level variant priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new base model reduces the starting price of Atto 3 ownership by Rs 9 lakh, making the Atto 3 50kWh the most affordable BYD offering in the country.

The updated Atto 3 now comes in three variants – Dynamic, Premium, and Superior – and offers two battery pack options, providing more choices for consumers looking to own an electric SUV.

The Premium variant of the updated BYD Atto 3 is priced at Rs 29.85 lakh, while the top-tier Superior variant remains at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). A significant update is the introduction of a smaller 50 kWh battery pack for the new base model. Additionally, BYD has added a new exterior color option, giving buyers more customization choices.

The BYD Atto 3 retains its familiar design but now in a new Cosmo Black color, in addition to the existing Ski White, Boulder Grey, and Surf Blue options. The interior layout remains unchanged, but there’s a new dual-tone color scheme combining blue and black. The equipment list continues to impress with a 12.8-inch rotating display, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, wireless charging, a one-touch power tailgate, and an 8-speaker audio system. However, the base variant does not include the advanced driver assistance systems package available on the higher-end models.

The Atto 3 continues to feature the same electric motor setup, delivering 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The base Dynamic variant accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds, while the Premium and Superior variants are quicker, achieving the same in 7.3 seconds.

The Premium and Superior variants of the Atto 3 feature a 60.48 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified range of up to 521 km. In contrast, the Dynamic variant, with its smaller battery pack, provides a range of up to 468 km. All three variants can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 50 minutes using a DC fast charger. Additionally, the base model stands out with a shorter AC charging time of 8 hours, making it more convenient for home charging.

