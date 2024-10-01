BMW M4 CS Set to Launch in India on October 4: What to Expect

BMW M4 CS |

BMW India is set to introduce the M4 CS on October 4, 2024. This version, designed for higher performance, builds on the M4 Competition with added features for better track capability. It comes with weight reduction, improved aerodynamics, and increased engine power.

Read Also BMW CE 02 Debuts in India with a Starting Price of Rs 4.49 Lakh

The BMW M4 CS is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo in-line six petrol engine that has been upgraded to deliver 543 bhp, which is 20 bhp more than the M4 Competition. While torque remains the same at 650 Nm, the improved engine now accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, shaving off 0.1 seconds. BMW has also enhanced the engine to handle extended use on the track, making it even more suited for high-performance driving.

BMW M4 CS |

The BMW M4 CS comes with distinct features that enhance its sporty appeal. It has yellow LED daytime running lights, a red-accented grille, and a more aggressive front splitter and rear diffuser. The car is fitted with lightweight forged alloy wheels, measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the back. To cut down on weight, BMW has used carbon fibre-reinforced plastic for parts like the bonnet, splitter, and diffuser, as well as some interior elements, reducing the car’s weight by 20 kg compared to the M4 Competition. These changes boost its overall performance and handling.

BMW M4 CS |

The BMW M4 CS brings a more aggressive suspension setup, with stiffer springs and anti-roll bars for better handling and stability. It also offers a special 2WD mode, sending power only to the rear wheels, giving drivers the chance to enjoy drifting with full control. For added excitement, the stability control system can be turned off completely. With these performance upgrades, the M4 CS is expected to come at a higher price than the M4 Competition, which is currently priced at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom).