Bajaj Teases CNG-Powered Bike Ahead of 5th July Launch

Bajaj Auto | Photo: PTI

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch its first-ever CNG powered motorcycle in India on July 5th. In a recent teaser video, Bajaj revealed a key feature: a blue toggle switch located on the left-side switch cube. This switch will enable riders to seamlessly switch between petrol and CNG modes.

The upcoming bike, as seen in spy shots, boasts a circular LED headlight, bulb indicators, and a sleek tail-lamp. It also features new 5-spoke alloy wheels, and a long single-piece seat.

Recently, spy shots captured the upcoming Bajaj CNG bike, concealed under heavy camouflage, alongside the Bajaj Platina 110. One of the distinctive features spotted was a horizontally positioned CNG cylinder located beneath its long, flat seat. Images from the spy shots also revealed a significant gap on the fuel tank, indicating it’s designed for accessing the valve of the CNG cylinder. This design suggests a focus on integrating CNG technology while maintaining practicality and accessibility for riders.

Read Also Bajaj Auto Expands Global Footprint with New Manufacturing Plant in Manaus, Brazil

Bajaj's First CNG Bike | Courtesy: Bike Dekho

Anticipation is high for the new Bajaj CNG bike, which is hoped to feature a 125cc engine to match the performance of 110cc petrol bike, given that CNG engines typically deliver less power. This new model will offer an eco-friendly alternative without direct competition, yet it will stand alongside popular choices like TVS Radeon, Bajaj Platina 110, Honda Shine 100, and Hero Splendor Plus.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z |

Recently, Bajaj Auto has introduced its latest addition to the Pulsar line-up with the launch of NS400Z in India, boasting an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This powerful naked street bike offers enthusiasts a choice of four striking colors: Glossy Racing Red, Pewter Grey, Metallic Pearl White, and Brooklyn Black.

At the core of the powerful Pulsar model beats the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine found in Bajaj Dominar 400 and the KTM RC 390. This engine pumps out 39.4bhp and 35Nm of torque, matched with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. The top speed of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is 154km/h and weighing around 174 kg with a 12-litre fuel tank.