Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz to bring mix of Luxury, Electric and AMG

- Mercedes-Benz’s Expo lineup to consist mostly of upcoming SUVs like the new GLE and GLS.

- After the launch of the EQ brand in India, the Concept EQA electric hatchback is be showcased at the Expo.

- The AMG lineup will comprise of the sportier GLE Coupe and the new GT 4-Door Coupe.

- Most of the SUVs showcased at the Expo will be launched in India in 2020 itself, starting with the new GLE.

While some carmakers have begun reducing their attendance at auto shows, Mercedes-Benz is not one of them. The German luxury carmaker will be making its presence felt at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 with a variety of models. Here’s a quick run-through of what models will be showcased at the Mercedes-Benz pavilion this February: