Audi A5L with Extended Wheelbase Unveiled in China: Key Details

Audi A5L |

Audi has introduced the new A5L at the Guangzhou Auto Show, exclusively designed for the Chinese market. Serving as a replacement for the A4L sedan, the A5L stands out with its extended dimensions, featuring a 73mm longer body and 68mm longer wheelbase, bringing the total length to 4,902mm and the wheelbase to 2,965mm. Built on the advanced PPC Premium Platform Combustion architecture, it retains the familiar design language of the standard A5 with subtle enhancements. While the standard A5 is anticipated to debut in India next year, there is no official word yet on whether the long-wheelbase A5L will join the line-up.

The Audi A5L boasts a sharper, more dynamic look compared to the A4, thanks to its sleek lines and sculpted fenders. Departing from the liftback-inspired styling, the A5L features elongated rear doors and a prominent tail design, giving it a distinct profile. It retains signature elements like digital OLED taillights and matrix LED headlights from the standard A5, while adding unique touches such as an LED strip integrated into the front grille and illuminated Audi rings on both ends, ensuring it stands out in the lineup.

Audi has remained tight-lipped about the interior of the new A5L but has confirmed that it will include features tailored to the Chinese market. Speculated highlights include a triple-screen setup comprising a digital driver’s display, a central touchscreen, and a passenger-side screen, alongside options like a head-up display, a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a refined four-spoke steering wheel. While the powertrain details are yet to be officially announced, rumors point to the inclusion of the EA888 Evo5 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Audi will produce the A5L locally through its partnership with FAW to meet regional demands.

The international lineup for the car includes a range of powerful engine options. Buyers can choose from a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6, available in two tunes delivering 228bhp or 282bhp, a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 offering 335bhp, or a 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 producing a robust 500bhp. With these high-performance powertrains, the upcoming model is expected to command a premium over its predecessor, which is currently priced at Rs 88.60 lakh.