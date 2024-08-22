 New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesNew Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore

New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore

Bookings for the new Audi Q8 are now being accepted with a token amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Audi Q8 Facelift |

Audi has officially launched the latest Audi Q8 to the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs 1.17 Crore, ex-showroom. This new model brings the renowned luxury performance of the Q8 to Indian buyers, enhancing Audi’s premium lineup with its advanced features and elegant design. Bookings for the new Audi Q8 are now being accepted with a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. Interested customers can place their bookings either through Audi India’s website or the myAudi Connect App.

Read Also
Audi Unveils New A5: The Stunning Replacement for the A4 Sedan
article-image
Audi Q8 Facelift

Audi Q8 Facelift |

The updated Audi Q8 features a refreshed exterior design, including a new single-frame grille with a distinctive vertical droplet shape, along with redesigned air intakes and spoilers. The rear now showcases a new diffuser and advanced park assist plus technology. For improved visibility and style, the Q8 is equipped with HD Matrix LED headlights with laser technology and dynamic indicators. Additionally, the new model offers customizable digital light signatures, allowing for a personalized touch.

Read Also
Audi Unveils Q7 Bold Edition in India, Priced at Rs 97.84 Lakh
article-image

The interior of the new Audi Q8 boasts several high-end upgrades, including a new B&O Premium sound system and a 360-degree surround view camera for enhanced visibility. It features a 4-zone climate control system, the Audi Virtual Cockpit, and the latest MMI Navigation plus, along with the Audi Phone box light for convenient connectivity. The refreshed design also includes newly styled R21 graphite grey alloy wheels and striking red brake callipers, adding a touch of sportiness to the SUV’s look.

Audi Q8 Facelift

Audi Q8 Facelift |

The new Audi Q8 is offered in eight vibrant exterior colors, including Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, and Mythos Black, among others. Inside, buyers can choose from four stylish interior color options: Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey, allowing for a customized and elegant look that suits personal preferences.

FPJ Shorts
Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation (VIDEO)
Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation (VIDEO)
Inside Star Studded Premiere Night Of Uorfi Javed's Show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'
Inside Star Studded Premiere Night Of Uorfi Javed's Show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'
New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore
New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore
Hyundai Alcazar 2024 Facelift Revealed: India Launch in September, Bookings Open Now
Hyundai Alcazar 2024 Facelift Revealed: India Launch in September, Bookings Open Now
Audi Q8 Facelift

Audi Q8 Facelift |

The Audi Q8 facelift features a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This setup enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250km/h. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, providing a powerful and smooth driving experience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore

New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore

Hyundai Alcazar 2024 Facelift Revealed: India Launch in September, Bookings Open Now

Hyundai Alcazar 2024 Facelift Revealed: India Launch in September, Bookings Open Now

Unbridled Confidence: The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally For Off-Road Adventures

Unbridled Confidence: The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally For Off-Road Adventures

A Timeless Silhouette: Caterham Project 5

A Timeless Silhouette: Caterham Project 5

Skoda Kylaq: Upcoming Subcompact SUV Name Revealed

Skoda Kylaq: Upcoming Subcompact SUV Name Revealed