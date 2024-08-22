New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore

Audi Q8 Facelift |

Audi has officially launched the latest Audi Q8 to the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs 1.17 Crore, ex-showroom. This new model brings the renowned luxury performance of the Q8 to Indian buyers, enhancing Audi’s premium lineup with its advanced features and elegant design. Bookings for the new Audi Q8 are now being accepted with a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. Interested customers can place their bookings either through Audi India’s website or the myAudi Connect App.

The updated Audi Q8 features a refreshed exterior design, including a new single-frame grille with a distinctive vertical droplet shape, along with redesigned air intakes and spoilers. The rear now showcases a new diffuser and advanced park assist plus technology. For improved visibility and style, the Q8 is equipped with HD Matrix LED headlights with laser technology and dynamic indicators. Additionally, the new model offers customizable digital light signatures, allowing for a personalized touch.

The interior of the new Audi Q8 boasts several high-end upgrades, including a new B&O Premium sound system and a 360-degree surround view camera for enhanced visibility. It features a 4-zone climate control system, the Audi Virtual Cockpit, and the latest MMI Navigation plus, along with the Audi Phone box light for convenient connectivity. The refreshed design also includes newly styled R21 graphite grey alloy wheels and striking red brake callipers, adding a touch of sportiness to the SUV’s look.

The new Audi Q8 is offered in eight vibrant exterior colors, including Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, and Mythos Black, among others. Inside, buyers can choose from four stylish interior color options: Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey, allowing for a customized and elegant look that suits personal preferences.

The Audi Q8 facelift features a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This setup enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250km/h. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, providing a powerful and smooth driving experience.