Audi Unveils New A5: The Stunning Replacement for the A4 Sedan

Audi, the renowned German luxury carmaker, has introduced the new A5 to the global market, marking a significant shift in its lineup. This new model, set to replace the A4, will be available in both sedan and estate versions. The transition from A4 to A5 aligns with Audi’s updated naming strategy, where even numbers are designated for electric vehicles and odd numbers for internal combustion engine models.

The new Audi A5, which features the brand’s advanced Premium Platform Combustion. This platform replaces the MLB architecture that has been in use for the past 17 years with the A4. The Audi A5 maintains a longitudinal engine layout and, according to Audi, the new platform is also designed to support electrified powertrains, showcasing the brand’s approach to automotive technology.

The new Audi A5 is not only larger than its predecessor but also sports more refined design. It measures 4.83 meters in length, 1.86 meters in width, making it 67mm longer and 13mm wider than the outgoing Audi A4. The wheelbase has also been extended to 2.9 meters, adding 68mm for improved stability and interior space.

Inside, the Audi A5 boasts a host of modern features designed for comfort and convenience. It includes an 11.9-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger. The cabin also features advanced climate control, as well as seat heating and ventilation functions, ensuring a luxurious and tech-savvy driving experience.

Audi is expanding the A5 lineup with both conventional and mild-hybrid options. Customers can choose from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine in two power levels: 150bhp and 204bhp, the latter offering the Quattro all-wheel drive system. There is also a 2.0-liter, 4-cyllinder diesel engine featuring Audi’s innovative MHEV Plus system, producing 204bhp. For those seeking top-tier performance, the S5 variant is equipped with a powerful 3.0-liter V6 mild-hybrid engine, delivering an impressive 367bhp.