2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features

Audi is set to launch the updated Q7 SUV in India on November 28, 2024, following its global facelift release last year. Known for its refreshed look and enhanced features, the India-bound Q7 is likely to come equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine, delivering 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is expected to be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. Additionally, a 48V mild-hybrid system may be included to improve fuel efficiency and performance, offering a blend of luxury and power tailored to the Indian market.

Globally, the Q7 now sports a striking octagonal grille with fresh inserts, complemented by Matrix LED headlights and LED daytime running lights positioned above them. The refreshed front and rear bumpers, along with a redesigned central air intake, give the SUV a bolder appearance. Alloy wheel options range from 20 to 22 inches, adding a touch of elegance, while the rear features OLED taillights with four distinct lighting signatures. Audi may introduce three new paint choices in India—Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red—though specific details for the Indian variant are yet to be confirmed.

Audi’s updated Q7 facelift is set to elevate the luxury experience with a refreshed interior and enhanced tech features. Expected additions include new upholstery options alongside an upgraded infotainment system offering direct access to Spotify and Amazon Music. Audi’s commitment to high-quality sound continues with a 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen system, and convenience is boosted by four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and powered front seats. For safety, the Q7 may come equipped with eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), positioning it as a well-rounded, premium SUV choice.

Audi’s current Q7 is priced from ₹88.60 lakh in India, but the refreshed version is likely to be priced higher due to its updated features and design. Upon its launch, the facelifted Q7 will rival the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, two of the leading luxury SUVs in the Indian market.