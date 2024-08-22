New Look, Luxe Features: 2024 Audi Q8

By: G R Mukesh | August 22, 2024
Audi has launched the updated Q8 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom),
The Q8 features a new blacked-out grille, sleeker Matrix LED headlamps, redesigned taillights
The Q8 gets new tech like a digital instrument cluster, 4-zone climate control, Bang & Olufsen sound system.
The cabin layout includes a twin touchscreen setup, available in four interior colors, and improved noise insulation.
The SUV now comes in eight color choices, including a new exclusive Sakhir Gold shade.
It comes with a new 21-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers.
It runs on a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 engine with 335 bhp, accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.
