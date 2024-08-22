A Timeless Silhouette: Caterham Project 5

By: G R Mukesh | August 22, 2024
This new design is daring. This is lightweight, driver-focused, and enjoyable to drive.
Any size or form of electric Caterham must remain loyal to what makes us unique from the competition.
Project V will achieve a target WLTP range of 249 miles (400 km) and an estimated top speed of 143 mph (230 kph) with an acceleration time of less than 4.5 seconds from 0-62 mph (100 kph).
The idea behind the sports coupé architecture with Project V in order to produce a timeless and alluring silhouette.
Project V has a battery-electric drivetrain with a single, 200kW (272PS) motor installed in the back axle.
This is paired with a 55kWh USOC lithium-ion battery pack that can be quickly recharged from 20–80% with a 150kW DC rapid charger in as little as 15 minutes.
The seating arrangement in the Project V show car is 2+1 (with 2+2 being an option), which maximizes egress and ingress.
