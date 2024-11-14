 Audi India Opens Pre-Bookings for New Q7 SUV at Rs 2 Lakh
Audi India is set to launch the locally assembled Q7 on November 28, 2024, from the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
2025 Audi Q7 |

Audi India has officially started accepting bookings for its latest Q7 model, inviting customers to secure their bookings with a payment of Rs 2,00,000. The luxury SUV can be pre-booked either through the Audi India website or via the ‘myAudi connect’ mobile app, providing a seamless reservation experience for enthusiasts of the brand.

article-image

Audi India is set to launch the locally assembled Q7 on November 28, 2024, from the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad. Powered by a robust 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine, the new Q7 delivers 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, offering impressive performance for the luxury SUV segment. This powerhouse accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h, showcasing Audi’s commitment to high-performance engineering in its Indian line-up.

article-image

Audi India’s new Q7 will arrive with a choice of five exterior colors, including Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, and Glacier White, allowing customers to personalize the SUV’s appearance. Inside, buyers can choose between Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige for a premium cabin experience. Bookings for the Q7 are now open and can be conveniently made online through the Audi India website or via the ‘myAudi connect’ app, providing a seamless reservation process for interested customers.

article-image

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q7 has always been our most iconic product and has been loved by all target groups including celebrities. With the new Audi Q7, we are offering enhanced features, a refreshed exterior design and new fascinating lights. We have begun local assembly of the new Audi Q7 at our group plant in Aurangabad and are gearing to launch on November 28, 2024.”

In India, the new Audi Q7 will face strong competition in the luxury SUV segment, going head-to-head with models like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and Land Rover Discovery.

