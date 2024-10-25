 Amazon.in Launches Dhanteras Store with VIDA: Exclusive Deals on the Latest EVs
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesAmazon.in Launches Dhanteras Store with VIDA: Exclusive Deals on the Latest EVs

Amazon.in Launches Dhanteras Store with VIDA: Exclusive Deals on the Latest EVs

Shoppers can explore a vast selection of offerings, including exclusive discounts on electric scooters from popular brands like Ola, Bajaj, Hero, and VIDA.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
VIDA E-Scooter |

This Dhanteras, Amazon.in has launched a dedicated shopping destination that caters to customers seeking exceptional deals on a variety of products, including the latest tech gadgets, automobiles, gold, and festive essentials. The Dhanteras store, powered by Samsung Galaxy and co-powered by VIDA, promises convenience with delivery to every pin code across India.

Read Also
'U Will Replace Amazon Soon’: Netizens Weigh In On Blinkit’s New EMI Facility For Orders Above...
article-image

Shoppers can explore a vast selection of offerings, including exclusive discounts on electric scooters from popular brands like Ola, Bajaj, Hero, and VIDA, making it easier to fulfill all their festive shopping needs in one place. This initiative aims to enhance the overall shopping experience during the festive season.

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival |

As the festive season approaches, several top brands are showcasing their latest offerings in the electric and two-wheeler segments. The OLA S1 Pro Electric Scooter stands out with its impressive top speed of 120 km/h, making it one of India's fastest electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the VIDA Hero MotoCorp V1 targets urban commuters with its eco-friendly design and removable batteries for hassle-free charging.

Read Also
Thane: 49-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹10.35 Lakh In Online Task Fraud By Scammers Posing As Amazon HR On...
article-image

Bajaj's Chetak 2903 also makes waves with its capability to charge from 0 to 80% in just four hours while reaching a top speed of 63 km/h. The OLA S1 Air adds to the excitement, boasting a 0 to 40 km/h acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds. For those preferring a conventional bike, the Hero Xtreme 125R offers an air-cooled, 4-stroke engine with a fuel efficiency of 66 kmpl, combining style and practicality for everyday commuting.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Candidates For Lokhandwala, Bhayandar Among 8 Seats In Mumbai Region On Hold
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Candidates For Lokhandwala, Bhayandar Among 8 Seats In Mumbai Region On Hold
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'We Will Win Colaba Seat Unopposed As MVA Unable To Find Candidate', Says BJP's Rahul Narwekar In Mumbai Rally (VIDEO)
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'We Will Win Colaba Seat Unopposed As MVA Unable To Find Candidate', Says BJP's Rahul Narwekar In Mumbai Rally (VIDEO)
How High AQIs Can Cause Lung And Skin Infections? Know Prevention Methods
How High AQIs Can Cause Lung And Skin Infections? Know Prevention Methods
Westlife Foods Sinks More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 FY25 Earnings Shows Net Profit Decimates By 98.5%
Westlife Foods Sinks More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 FY25 Earnings Shows Net Profit Decimates By 98.5%
VIDA E-Scooter

VIDA E-Scooter |

Read Also
Top 5 Electric Bikes in India Under Rs 1.5 lakh
article-image

Prime members shopping on Amazon.in can enjoy a 10% instant discount by using select bank debit and credit cards, including those from HDFC, IndusInd, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC. This offer extends to both regular purchases and Credit EMI transactions, making it easier for customers to save on their festive shopping. For more details about the Prime membership and its benefits, customers can visit Amazon Prime website. This initiative is designed to enhance the shopping experience during the festive season, providing added value for loyal Amazon customers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Interceptor 650 Spotted on Test Rides

New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Interceptor 650 Spotted on Test Rides

The Family Hatch: Volkswagen Golf eHybrid

The Family Hatch: Volkswagen Golf eHybrid

Amazon.in Launches Dhanteras Store with VIDA: Exclusive Deals on the Latest EVs

Amazon.in Launches Dhanteras Store with VIDA: Exclusive Deals on the Latest EVs

Top 5 Electric Bikes in India Under Rs 1.5 lakh

Top 5 Electric Bikes in India Under Rs 1.5 lakh

Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence

Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence