Amazon.in Launches Dhanteras Store with VIDA: Exclusive Deals on the Latest EVs

VIDA E-Scooter |

This Dhanteras, Amazon.in has launched a dedicated shopping destination that caters to customers seeking exceptional deals on a variety of products, including the latest tech gadgets, automobiles, gold, and festive essentials. The Dhanteras store, powered by Samsung Galaxy and co-powered by VIDA, promises convenience with delivery to every pin code across India.

Shoppers can explore a vast selection of offerings, including exclusive discounts on electric scooters from popular brands like Ola, Bajaj, Hero, and VIDA, making it easier to fulfill all their festive shopping needs in one place. This initiative aims to enhance the overall shopping experience during the festive season.

Amazon Great Indian Festival |

As the festive season approaches, several top brands are showcasing their latest offerings in the electric and two-wheeler segments. The OLA S1 Pro Electric Scooter stands out with its impressive top speed of 120 km/h, making it one of India's fastest electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the VIDA Hero MotoCorp V1 targets urban commuters with its eco-friendly design and removable batteries for hassle-free charging.

Bajaj's Chetak 2903 also makes waves with its capability to charge from 0 to 80% in just four hours while reaching a top speed of 63 km/h. The OLA S1 Air adds to the excitement, boasting a 0 to 40 km/h acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds. For those preferring a conventional bike, the Hero Xtreme 125R offers an air-cooled, 4-stroke engine with a fuel efficiency of 66 kmpl, combining style and practicality for everyday commuting.

VIDA E-Scooter |

Read Also Top 5 Electric Bikes in India Under Rs 1.5 lakh

Prime members shopping on Amazon.in can enjoy a 10% instant discount by using select bank debit and credit cards, including those from HDFC, IndusInd, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC. This offer extends to both regular purchases and Credit EMI transactions, making it easier for customers to save on their festive shopping. For more details about the Prime membership and its benefits, customers can visit Amazon Prime website. This initiative is designed to enhance the shopping experience during the festive season, providing added value for loyal Amazon customers.