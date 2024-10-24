'U Will Replace Amazon Soon’: Netizens Weigh In On Blinkit’s New EMI Facility For Orders Above ₹2,999; Check Out Reactions | Wikipedia

Zomato-owned Blinkit has stirred the pot with its latest announcement, a new EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) payment facility for customers.

This feature allows users to shop for groceries with more flexibility, but the response from netizens has been mixed, with a blend of excitement and skepticism.

This option was announced on Thursday (October 24) by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Dhindsa wrote, "We have introduced buying with EMI on Blinkit! EMI options will be applicable on all orders above ₹2,999 (except orders that contain gold and silver coins). We believe this will improve affordability and enable better financial planning for our customers."

Social Media Buzz: Praise and Concern

The introduction of EMI payments has sparked lively discussions online. Many users are excited about the new payment flexibility, with one user declaring, “U will replace Amazon soon! Way to go Just Blinkit!”

Conversely, others have voiced concerns about the implications of buying groceries on credit.

One X user humorously remarked, “EMI on groceries will be wild bruh,” while another user wrote, “EMI on basic necessities such as provisions and groceries is a recipe for disaster for a generation that is low on savings and high on debts.”

"I'm starting to see the vision to be king of the "jungle". Rooting for you guys!" added a user.

Screengrab of the comments |

About the feature

As of now, customers can opt for EMI payments on orders exceeding Rs 2,999.

This feature aims to make grocery shopping more accessible and allow users to better manage their finances.

However, it is also important to note that the EMI option is not applicable for purchases of gold and silver coins.