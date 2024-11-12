2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency

Vespa GTS |

Vespa has introduced the latest GTS model to the global market, now powered by a robust 310cc liquid-cooled engine. This updated engine, derived from the previous 278cc version, incorporates over 70% new components to elevate both power and efficiency. With an extended stroke of 70mm, the GTS now achieves a displacement of 310cc, delivering a peak output of 25bhp at 7,750rpm, making it the most powerful Vespa to date.

Alongside higher performance, the new Euro 5+ compliant engine brings improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, thanks to advanced injectors, an updated crankcase, and refined cylinder design. These upgrades make the GTS 310 a standout blend of Vespa’s iconic design with cutting-edge performance.

The new Vespa GTS 310 combines classic charm with modern upgrades, featuring a retro-inspired front apron, distinctive side panels, and a sleek rear profile. Offered in two versions, the GTS Super and GTS SuperSport, each model brings unique touches like specific seat finishes and contrasting wheel colors.

Enhanced with safety features such as ABS for both wheels and rear-wheel traction control, the GTS 310 also includes LED lighting and a USB port for added convenience. Riders can personalize their experience with optional features like heated grips, a heated seat, a rear luggage rack, and front fender protection, making it a standout in today’s scooter lineup.

