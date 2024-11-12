 2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobiles2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency

2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency

Vespa has introduced the latest GTS model to the global market, now powered by a robust 310cc liquid-cooled engine.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Vespa GTS |

Vespa has introduced the latest GTS model to the global market, now powered by a robust 310cc liquid-cooled engine. This updated engine, derived from the previous 278cc version, incorporates over 70% new components to elevate both power and efficiency. With an extended stroke of 70mm, the GTS now achieves a displacement of 310cc, delivering a peak output of 25bhp at 7,750rpm, making it the most powerful Vespa to date.

Read Also
Enter The Dragon: Vespa 946 Dragon Available At ₹14.28 Lakh
article-image

Alongside higher performance, the new Euro 5+ compliant engine brings improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, thanks to advanced injectors, an updated crankcase, and refined cylinder design. These upgrades make the GTS 310 a standout blend of Vespa’s iconic design with cutting-edge performance.

Read Also
Vespa 946 Dragon Launches in India at Rs 14.28 Lakh
article-image

The new Vespa GTS 310 combines classic charm with modern upgrades, featuring a retro-inspired front apron, distinctive side panels, and a sleek rear profile. Offered in two versions, the GTS Super and GTS SuperSport, each model brings unique touches like specific seat finishes and contrasting wheel colors.

Enhanced with safety features such as ABS for both wheels and rear-wheel traction control, the GTS 310 also includes LED lighting and a USB port for added convenience. Riders can personalize their experience with optional features like heated grips, a heated seat, a rear luggage rack, and front fender protection, making it a standout in today’s scooter lineup.

FPJ Shorts
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi
Read Also
Piaggio rolls out special edition 'Vespa 75th' in India
article-image

At the 2024 EICMA, Piaggio Group unveiled exciting updates across its brands, with Aprilia leading the way. Among the highlights was the debut of the Aprilia Tuono 457, a new street-naked model derived from the RS 457. Priced at Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the Tuono 457 comes in two color options, Puma Gray and Piranha Red. he bike features a striking split headlamp design, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and tank extensions that replace the RS 457’s fairing, giving it a more aggressive look. Additional elements like rearset footpegs, a two-piece seat, and underbelly exhaust further enhance its sporty appeal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency

2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency

Hyundai Motor India Unveils Q2 and H1 FY25 Financial Performance

Hyundai Motor India Unveils Q2 and H1 FY25 Financial Performance

New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore

New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore

2025 Toyota Camry India Launch: New Features, Design, and More

2025 Toyota Camry India Launch: New Features, Design, and More

2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features

2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features