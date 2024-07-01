Enter The Dragon: Vespa 946 Dragon Available At ₹14.28 Lakh

By: G R Mukesh | July 01, 2024
The Vespa Dragon 946 is the Italian scooter-makers latest addition ot the Vespa legacy.
The scooter has an engine displacement of 150 cc and is compliant to the bs6-2.0 model.
This Vespa model runs on a Single cylinder, 4 stroke, 3 valve, electronic injection engine.
The helmet compliments the scooter and its dragon design aesthetics doused in a golden tone.
In addition, this series also presents Vespa's maiden foray into fashion with 'The Dragon Varsity Jacket'.
It is an all-Italian contest with Vespa taking on Aprilia SR 160 and SR 125.
The Vespa 946 dragon is priced at the starting rate of Rs 14.28 lakh.
