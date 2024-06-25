BGauss RUV350 Electric Scooter Hits Indian Market, Starting At ₹1.1 Lakh

BGauss, backed by RR Global, has introduced its latest electric scooter, the RV350, into the Indian market. BGauss will offer the RV350 electric scooter in three different variants. The entry-level model, called RUV350i EX, will start at Rs 1,09,999. The mid-range variant, known as RUV350 EX, will be priced at Rs 1,24,999. For those seeking top-tier features, the RUV350 Max variant will be available for Rs 1,34,999. These prices are exclusive of showroom costs.

The BGaus RUV350 comes equipped with advanced features. Packed with modern features, its digital display provides real-time updates such as call notification, turn-by-turn navigation, live vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, vehicle immobilisation, dual theme options, and a photometric adaptive display for both day and night modes. Riders can also check speed, battery status, and range conveniently.

The scooter is equipped with smart connectivity features including Bluetooth and telematics, enabling seamless connectivity for riders. Powering the RUV350 is a high-performance InWheel hyper drive motor, which is more efficient and reliable than traditional belt-driven systems, ensuring superior performance on the road.

Additional features include 16-inch alloy wheels and built-in helmet storage space. The vehicle is equipped with hill hold, cruise control, FallSense technology, reverse mode, and regenerative braking for enhanced performance and safety.

In terms of technical specifications, this electric scooter features a 2.3 kWh CAN-enabled LFP cell battery. It has a power output of 2.5 kilowatts and generates 165 Newton-meters of torque. The scooter can reach a maximum speed of 75 kilometers per hour. According to the company, the base and mid variants can travel up to 90 kilometers on a single charge, while the top-end variant can cover up to 120 kilometers.

Mr. Hemant Kabra, Founder and Managing Director, BGauss, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the BGaussRUV350, a revolutionary vehicle designed to redefine urban mobility. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in the RUV350's advanced features, robust design, and superior performance, ensuring a seamless and efficient riding experience. The RUV350 is not only a testament to our technological prowess but also aligns with the Make in India initiative, showcasing our dedication to producing high-quality, home grown products.”