Argentina Consolidates Itself As India’s Most Reliable Supplier Of Quality Oils

File Image |

Mumbai: The relationship between India and Argentina flows far beyond oil. A important delegation from Argentina’s Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, together with the Rosario Board of Trade, visited India’s capital to expand agricultural cooperation with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Food and Consumer Affairs of India, and to participate in the region’s most important vegetable oil congress in Mumbai.

Just two months ago, a delegation from India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW) had travelled to Argentina to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. In June, the Prime Minister of India visited Argentina to meet with President Javier Milei.The bilateral relationship between India and Argentina is flourishing, with both countries positioned as complementary powers working toward inclusive and sustainable development.

“We firmly believe that the vegetable oil sector, among others, can continue to serve as a pillar of mutual growth and cooperation in the years ahead,” Argentinean Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino said at the opening of Globoil in Mumbai.“In a turbulent market, Argentina remains the most reliable supplier of soft vegetable oils for Indian consumers. Distant from war conflicts, with strong productive capacity and outstanding export constant performance, Argentina is India’s leading supplier of soybean oil and its third supplier of sunflower oil.

“Argentina is going through a very good moment in vegetable oils, both soybean and sunflower,” noted Agustín Larralde, Director of Market Planning & Analysis of Agri-Food Markets & International Insertion of Argentina. In the case of soybean oil, during the 2023/24 season production reached 8.7 million tons—the highest level in the last ten years—with encouraging prospects for the planting season starting in the coming days.

Bruno Ferrari, Economist at the Economic Studies Department of the Rosario Board of Trade (BCR), pointed out that between January and July 2025, Argentina exported 2.1 million tons of soybean oil and 0.42 million tons of sunflower oil to India—a record in more than a decade for both products. “This confirms that India is a highly relevant trade partner for Argentina’s vegetable oils, while we can also be a long-term reliable supplier in light of the country’s future consumption trends.”

We are aware of the great effort the Government of India is making for farmers and through its Atmanirbhar Bharat program. “Argentina will continue to cooperate and meet India’s demand whenever needed; the two countries share a strategic relationship,” concluded the Agri-Industrial Attaché of the Argentine Embassy in India.