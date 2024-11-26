 2025 Tata Sierra: Official Launch Timeline Revealed
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobiles2025 Tata Sierra: Official Launch Timeline Revealed

2025 Tata Sierra: Official Launch Timeline Revealed

Tata Motors’ ATLAS platform, unveiled with the Curvv, is designed for versatility, supporting SUVs, sedans, MPVs, and even 4X4 capabilities.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Tata Sierra |

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Sierra EV will launch first, with the ICE version to follow. Both models are scheduled for release in the second half of 2025. This approach reflects the strategy used for the Curvv, where the EV variant debuted in August 2024, followed by the ICE version in September. The phased rollout highlights Tata’s commitment to expanding its EV lineup while maintaining options for ICE customers.

Read Also
Tata Curvv ICE, Curvv EV and Nexon Achieve 5-Star Safety Rating from Bharat NCAP
article-image

Tata Motors’ ATLAS platform, unveiled with the Curvv, is designed for versatility, supporting SUVs, sedans, MPVs, and even 4X4 capabilities. This opens the door for the ICE-powered Sierra to feature a 4X4 system in the future. If introduced, it would be Tata’s first ICE 4X4 SUV since the Safari Storme, which was discontinued in 2020.

Read Also
Tata Tiago Records Over 6 Lakh Units Sold
article-image

Tata Motors plans to launch the Harrier EV in early 2025, which is expected to share key mechanical components with the upcoming Sierra EV. Built on the Acti.EV platform, also used in the Punch EV and Curvv EV, the Sierra EV could feature a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive, though this is yet to be confirmed.

Read Also
Tata Harrier and Safari Updated with Advanced ADAS Features
article-image

In recent news, the waiting period for Tata Motors’ sleek Curvv coupe-SUV has stretched to over three months, varying based on the selected powertrain. Initially launched as an EV in August, followed by petrol and diesel variants in September, the Curvv’s growing demand has extended delivery times by around a month since September. According to October data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Tata Motors dispatched 8,218 units of the Curvv to dealerships, underscoring its strong market appeal.

FPJ Shorts
Sagility India Shares Zoom Almost 10% On NSE After PAT Rockets Up 235% To ₹117 Crore In Q2 FY25
Sagility India Shares Zoom Almost 10% On NSE After PAT Rockets Up 235% To ₹117 Crore In Q2 FY25
Matrimony Prank Goes Viral Again: Ad Of Feminist Woman Seeking Proposals On curbyourpatriachy@gmail.com From 'No Farters & Burpers' Resurfaces
Matrimony Prank Goes Viral Again: Ad Of Feminist Woman Seeking Proposals On curbyourpatriachy@gmail.com From 'No Farters & Burpers' Resurfaces
Trans Women In India Have High Rates Of Depression, Face Stigma, Anxiety & Suicidal Thoughts; Know What Study Reveals
Trans Women In India Have High Rates Of Depression, Face Stigma, Anxiety & Suicidal Thoughts; Know What Study Reveals
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Along With Other Top State Leaders, Pays Tribute To Bravehearts On 16th Anniversary Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Along With Other Top State Leaders, Pays Tribute To Bravehearts On 16th Anniversary Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

The Tata Curvv EV, available in multiple variants, now comes with a waiting period of up to four weeks, according to dealer sources. Thanks to consistent stock arrivals at Tata showrooms, the EV is reaching customers faster. It offers two battery options: a 40.5kWh pack for entry-level trims and a 55kWh pack for premium variants.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2025 Tata Sierra: Official Launch Timeline Revealed

2025 Tata Sierra: Official Launch Timeline Revealed

A Wagon Of Sigificance: The Kia EV9 GT

A Wagon Of Sigificance: The Kia EV9 GT

2025 Kia EV6 Global Debut: Enhanced Range and Bigger Battery Unveiled at LA Auto Show

2025 Kia EV6 Global Debut: Enhanced Range and Bigger Battery Unveiled at LA Auto Show

Tata Tiago Records Over 6 Lakh Units Sold

Tata Tiago Records Over 6 Lakh Units Sold

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Debuts: Price, Features, and More

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Debuts: Price, Features, and More