2025 Tata Sierra: Official Launch Timeline Revealed

Tata Sierra |

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Sierra EV will launch first, with the ICE version to follow. Both models are scheduled for release in the second half of 2025. This approach reflects the strategy used for the Curvv, where the EV variant debuted in August 2024, followed by the ICE version in September. The phased rollout highlights Tata’s commitment to expanding its EV lineup while maintaining options for ICE customers.

Tata Motors’ ATLAS platform, unveiled with the Curvv, is designed for versatility, supporting SUVs, sedans, MPVs, and even 4X4 capabilities. This opens the door for the ICE-powered Sierra to feature a 4X4 system in the future. If introduced, it would be Tata’s first ICE 4X4 SUV since the Safari Storme, which was discontinued in 2020.

Tata Motors plans to launch the Harrier EV in early 2025, which is expected to share key mechanical components with the upcoming Sierra EV. Built on the Acti.EV platform, also used in the Punch EV and Curvv EV, the Sierra EV could feature a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive, though this is yet to be confirmed.

In recent news, the waiting period for Tata Motors’ sleek Curvv coupe-SUV has stretched to over three months, varying based on the selected powertrain. Initially launched as an EV in August, followed by petrol and diesel variants in September, the Curvv’s growing demand has extended delivery times by around a month since September. According to October data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Tata Motors dispatched 8,218 units of the Curvv to dealerships, underscoring its strong market appeal.

The Tata Curvv EV, available in multiple variants, now comes with a waiting period of up to four weeks, according to dealer sources. Thanks to consistent stock arrivals at Tata showrooms, the EV is reaching customers faster. It offers two battery options: a 40.5kWh pack for entry-level trims and a 55kWh pack for premium variants.