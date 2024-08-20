 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Set to Launch on 9th September: Key Features and Specs
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Set to Launch on 9th September: Key Features and Specs

The SUV will continue to offer both 6 and 7 seater options.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the updated Alcazar on 9th September, following a lengthy period of testing. This facelifted version of the three-row SUV is expected to bring subtle design tweaks and feature enhancements. The front grille and bumper will see slight redesigns, taking cues from the Creta. The SUV’s dimensions and engine are expected to remain the same.

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to feature new alloy wheels and updated side claddings, giving it a refreshed look. At the rear, a completely redesigned tailgate will be paired with a new tail-light setup that combines both the vertical and horizontal elements.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Set to Launch on 9th September: Key Features and Specs

Inside, the Alcazar will share its dashboard design with the Creta facelift, including a twin-screen layout and soft-touch materials, enhancing the cabin’s premium feel. The SUV will continue to offer both 6 and 7 seater options.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar will retain its 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol engine, producing 160hp and 253Nm of torque, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will also remain, delivering 116hp and 250Nm, with choices of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The updated Hyundai Alcazar is expected to reach customers by mid to late September. With the current model priced from Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the facelifted version is likely to come with a slight price increase to account for the new updates and improvements.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Recently, Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Hyundai Venue S+ variant, priced at Rs 9.35 lakh. This variant comes equipped with an electric sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to the popular SUV. The Hyundai Venue S+ is positioned between the S and S(O) variants. This new variant adds an electric sunroof, building on the features of the S variant. It offers a more affordable option, costing around ₹64,000 less than the S(O)+ variant, which also comes with a sunroof.

The Hyundai Venue S+ is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine delivers 82bhp of power and 114Nm of peak torque, offering a balanced performance for everyday driving.

