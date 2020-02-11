2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Teased In Official Sketches

The third-gen Elite i20 was not showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

It will get new styling from the ground-up inside out.

Will come with three engines: two petrol and a diesel.

Sunroof and digital instrument cluster expected.

Likely to be priced at a slight premium over the current-gen Elite i20.

We already had a fair idea of how the third-gen Elite i20 will look thanks to numerous spy shots. Now, Hyundai has released a couple of official sketches teasing the third-gen Elite i20.

Even though it missed the Auto Expo 2020, the Korean carmaker has confirmed that it will have a global premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2020.

From the sketches, the new-gen Elite i20 features a Sonata-like front profile with a more elongated signature cascading grille. It also gets a vertically placed fog lamp housing as opposed to the horizontal one that’s presently offered by Hyundai.

Around the rear, it is seen flaunting redesigned tail lamps and a repositioned licence plate housing. Overall, the new i20 looks quite sharp and mean compared to the previous model, at least in these outlandish sketches.

Under the hood, the India-spec hatchback will be offered with three BS6-compliant engines: two petrol and one diesel. It will get the Grand i10 Nios' 1.2-litre petrol unit that is rated at 83PS and 113Nm.

The second engine will be the Venue's 1.0-litre turbo-petrol in 120PS/173Nm tune. In the Venue, it is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox.

On the other hand, Hyundai will offer the new Elite i20 with the Seltos’ 1.5-litre BS6-compliant diesel engine, although in a detuned state. Kia offers this engine with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT in the Seltos, where it churns out 115PS and 250Nm.

Also Read: Hyundai Tucson Facelift Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020

The third gen Elite i20 is likely to be a feature-rich offering and could get projector headlamps with DRLs, a shark fin antenna, Hyundai’s latest connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, and a sunroof.

Hyundai currently retails the Elite i20 in the range of Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its third-gen version is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the present range. We expect it to be launched in India by mid-2020. It will continue to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, VW Polo, and the recently launched Tata Altroz.

Read More on : Elite i20 on road price