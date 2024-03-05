Shrikant Umrikar : Conserving Maharashtra’s Stepwells

Shrikant Umrikar, an Aurangabad-based writer, poet and editor associated with a wide variety of social, literary and cultural causes, is a member of a state-appointed committee of experts formed to conserve Maharashtra’s stepwells. The state’s tourism and cultural affairs department formed the 22-member panel to identify 75 stepwells, out of approximately 2,000 such structures across the state, that have particular historical and heritage value.

Stepwells are multi-storey ponds or wells found in western India. Called “barav” in Marathi, are usually located in the vicinity of a lake, river or other water body and were built upon studying the direction of the underground flow of water. Where they are located alongside temples, they are called kund or teerth.

In Marathwada their construction dates back to the Rashtrakutas, making these structures several centuries old.

Umrikar has been part of a conservation movement to protect these architectural wonders. The movement has roped in architectural colleges to help document these structures and the detailed condition of each.

Efforts by the movement to bring recognition to the Stepwells also led to the department of posts featuring eight stepwells from Maharashtra in a special set of postcards released during national postal week in October 2023, including four stepwells from the Marathwada region, located in Parbhani district, in Walur, Charthana, Pingli and Arvi.