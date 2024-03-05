Jose Kannai: An Organic Farm Holiday

Having had an organic farm in Gharpi village of Sindhudurg, located 1,580 feet above sea level for nine years, Jose Kannai launched agro-tourism at the Kannai Agrofarm in 2022, when the state government introduced a policy to promote such activities.

The Kannai farm is mainly known for its medicinal and aromatic plants such as vetiver, lemongrass, citronella, which they also process into oils. But the 50-acre land holding is also lush with a variety of trees and plants: coconut, areca nut, cashew, fruits such as mangosteen, rambutan, strawberry, jambul, chikoo, papaya, etc, besides vegetables and herbs used in their own kitchen including potatoes, onions, garlic. During the Covid-19 pandemic, their tomatoes were supplied to all of Sawantwadi.

“Farming is our focus, so we don’t run this place as a resort,” said Jose. “But this is a no-alcohol zone–the land has a different vibe.” Those who visited and stayed in their rooms have been “101% satisfied”.

The farm, a fully organic operation, also offers day tours of the property for visitors with an interest in agriculture. They also have a barn for animals with only desi cows, no Jersey cows. Recently they began offering panchakarma consultations on their property, with patients from nearby villages also visiting, said Jose, who lived in Kalyan for 40 years before deciding to relocate to escape the pollution and overcrowding of the big city.