Perin Irani: Global Recognition For A Tour Guide

Perin Irani started her career as a tour guide in 1970, going on to travel the world as a guide and lecturer on tours curated for government dignitaries and royalty from around the world. She was also a lecturer on cruises coming into India.

Fluent in French, Italian, Japanese and Spanish, Irani guided tours for the Shah of Iran, royalty from Afghanistan, Ethiopia, for Margaret Thatcher and for several top VIP guests of JRD Tata.

In her very first year as a tour guide, Irani won a Rotary award for best guide. “It was the most fruitful career,” she said. “I travelled around the world for tours organised by SOTC and also led several outstation tours in India and Nepal, through the government of India’s tourist office.”

Among the milestones the senior citizen remembers is receiving a beautiful turquoise pendant with the royal emblem of Iran etched on it, a gift acknowledging her skill as a guide and tour leader.