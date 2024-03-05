Nikhil Kapur: Pioneering Holistic Wellness For A Balanced Life

In the midst of demanding lifestyles, Atmantan was created as a sanctuary, to empower individuals to prioritise their well-being. With a commitment to transforming lives, this wellness centre sits atop a crystal hill (that lends the land healing frequencies), surrounded by the Sahyadris and overlooking the Mulshi Lake. A wellness haven that has become extremely popular both with Indian as well as international travellers, this centre encourages the pursuit of sustainable and healthy living while understanding the need for holistic self-care.

From cleansing rituals to Yoga, and from traditional panchakarma to restorative physiotherapy, Atmantan offers a range of wellness programmes to bring the focus back on their health, and all this in a tranquil space close to nature.

Co-founded by Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur and Nikhil Kapur, Atmantan is a NABH-accredited wellness institute that marries traditional Indian sciences with contemporary hospitality.

Sharmilee, herself a Pranic healing practitioner, and Nikhil, a five-time IRONMAN triathlete, have fostered a transformative wellness experience.

“We wish to transform our patrons to the optimal way of life which enables them to better what they thought was their best. Ultimately living a happy life begins with healthy living for the individual and loved ones,” said Sharmilee.

Nikhil added, “Atmantan is a destination that helps individuals put themselves first; a place that takes us away from our hectic lives and helps us re-connect with ourselves.”

Another offering is Atmantan Naturals, a range of herbal formulations to complement one's lifestyle and to bridge nutritional gaps.

Atmantan is also dedicated to preserving the environment, incorporating passive architectural techniques, renewable energy and sustainable building strategies. As a Gold LEED certified project, Atmantan embraces eco-conscious practices, environmental preservation and responsible stewardship of nature.

Atmantan is also known to regularly host visiting practitioners and consultants, including renowned healers and doctors, who bring varied skills and therapies that in-house guests can partake in through workshops and programmes.

“Whilst there are several wellness properties in India, Atmantan offers a unique experience of customised treatments ranging from Ayurvedic to naturopathic with personalised consults,” said Madhu Bhojwani, investor, entrepreneur and vice-president of the Producers’ Guild Of India. “Their team of highly trained professionals are on hand 24/7 to address each individual’s concerns, not only onsite but even as a follow up once you are back home in your daily routine. This perfect greenscape retreat is a godsend to busy working professionals like myself.”