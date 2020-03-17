Test of our economic, social and political resilience

Extraordinary circumstances are upon us. As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, governments scramble and citizens ponder fearfully, there is little doubting the immensity of the challenge that lies ahead. Few will have contended with anything remotely like this in the past. A global pandemic has thrust its virulent tentacles far and wide. It will test our collective economic, social and political resilience like never before. Battling it will demand a globally coordinated response and reserves of individual patience.

Across continents, the scenes played out are scarcely believable. In a span of a few months, we have gone from social networking to social distancing. With several borders shutting, panic stockpiling of essential items and a public health crisis unfolding, what might have hitherto seemed a script from a movie has taken on a grim reality. Empty supermarkets, distressed travellers and frenzied headlines have combined to convey an urban apocalyptic vision. Europe is in lockdown for the most part: the physical containment also seguing into a huge mental struggle. Not for nothing did the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte somberly invoke Churchill by declaring, ‘it is our darkest hour’. But in the face of adversity, Churchill had also famously declared that the population will get through. That demands a measure of collective self-belief and resolve.

What early signals can we draw from this debilitating crisis? From an economic perspective, coronavirus threatens to flatten the global economy with perilous consequences for many. The virus has had supply and demand shocks. Supply chains have been impacted by unwell workers and manufacturing shortfalls. As an example, a fall in Chinese supply of intermediate goods has had an important knock-on impact on the electronics and automotive industries. On the demand side as consumer confidence suffers, people are likely to spend less. Add to this the volatility in the equity markets, the threat of a global recession feels uncomfortably real. Against this background, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath has warned that ‘policy makers will need to implement substantial targeted fiscal, monetary and financial market measures to help affected households and businesses’.

Governments should take urgent note of this call to action. In Britain, the stage has been set by a combination of an interest rate cut and Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s recent budget which announced a package of £30 billion to provide medical and economic support, particularly to small businesses. Extraordinary levels of infrastructure spending have been announced – the largest in half a century. Fiscal conservatism has been set aside momentarily, echoing Coleridge’s ‘willing suspension of disbelief’. In a crisis, the Tories have leaned on Keynes than Hayek. Expect further measures in the coming months, especially as the sectoral vulnerabilities risk a contagion effect. If the last financial crisis precipitated state-aid for banks, this crisis might just force policy makers to assist the aviation and hospitality industry.