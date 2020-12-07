Policy watch: You can’t just snap FDI into India

Many other states are trying to introduce new forms of job reservation for locals. And the spectre of reservations for backward classes is a Damocles’ sword that continues to hang over the heads of private sector companies. This is because the government has made job reservation mandatory for government-owned companies and banks. Politicians now believe that such reservations need to be extended to private sector companies as well.

The government hasn’t tried asking them why the absence of reservations is welcomes when forming cricket teams, but not when it comes to jobs or seats in institutes of higher education. India’s politicians fail to realise that compulsory enrolment of all students (backward and non-backward) at the school level is one thing. The Indian constitution mandates the government to provide primary school education. But when it comes to higher education, shouldn’t merit be the sole standard?

To ensure that students from ‘backward’ communities learn as well as those from other communities, it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with additional inputs – including special teachers – to bring them on par with other privileged classes. But when you order reservation of teacher posts, you compromise quality. That affects all students, and the standards of education as well. And the problem that should have bee solved at the school level is allowed to fester even at college levels.

This is the invisible dread that investors see in India. They see politicians beginning to rouse the rabble, demanding reservations in jobs, which then means that companies will not be able to hire the most competent. That is a terrible cost to business productivity. It is a risk that few talk about, or even acknowledge.

That is why it was both amusing and horrifying to hear the Union minister of commerce declaring on 3 December that India’s exports would cross the $ 1 trillion mark by 2025. Do exports take place just at the snap of one’s fingers? Where are the investments required to create jobs? Moreover, how will jobs be productive if companies cannot hire the best? It is such fanciful statements that worries investors even more – it is proof that policy makers cannot come to terms with reality.