Policy Watch: Invest in India – right message, wrong approach

Thailand allows companies to be set up within a day, with all clearances in place. It allows investors to commence manufacturing in less than a month’s time.

The need to utilise Sec 234-Q

India cannot do this because its vested interest lobbies will not permit it. So, the solution is to ringfence investments into industrial zones which can be protected by the Constitution under Sec 234-Q. That would allow industrial centres to be free from local politics, inspector raj and could enable them to have their own special courts for resolving industrial disputes as well.

The survival of Jamshedpur from Bihar’s turbulence and of Noida from that of UP is on account of such ringfencing and protections.

You can even give away such zones to an investor country to accelerate investment flows. So long as foreign investors do not mortgage the property or the licence itself – thus ensuring the sovereignty of this protected zone – India should be safe.

State industrial development corporations may not be the answer. Everyone thought Maharashtra had a good model when it launched SEEPZ (the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone) in Mumbai. The plan was good on paper. But then politicians (and bureaucrats) bought land in and around SEEPZ, got the zone converted into commercial property, made a killing, and the investors lost the protection they were promised under the Industrial Zone Acts.

The same thing happened with the MIDC in Navi Mumbai.

That could also explain why Maharashtra’s pre-eminence among investment destinations in India has been slipping (see the first chart).

Politicians will tell you that this process would infringe on the sovereignty of India. Really? They need to be reminded that this is precisely what is being done with ports in India. Foreign players are given terminals on a 25 year least.

JNPT, the richest port in India, makes more money as a landlord – leasing terminals to foreign players – than as an operator of terminals itself. India does this with airports as well. Since cities and industrial townships require more investments, the concession period could be extended to 50 years.

Investment protection, an industrial zone which protects investors from the unpredictable political pressures that are endemic to India, and the ability to resolve disputes quickly will bring in investments. Not appeals by the Prime Minister. Appeals work when ground realities change. At the moment, that does not happen to be the case.

This author’s discussions with economists, investment bankers and trade commissioners of countries have all confirmed the need for introducing protected zones (under 234-Q). India’s bureaucrats don’t like it, because it would make them lose their ability to play power games with industrialists. So, they advise politicians not to allow such measures.

But politicians need to realise that if they want more jobs, more money, and more atma nirbharta (self-reliance), protected zones with speedy dispute resolution and investment protection will be the fastest way to generate wealth.

Will India’s legislators wake up to this crying need?

The author is consulting editor with FPJ