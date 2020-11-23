Policy Watch: Diamonds may not be safe for investors any more

By the 1980s the situation began changing. African countries wanted a good deal for themselves and wanted De Beers to buy their diamond roughs from their mines at a decent price. In some cases, De beers reached a deal, as in the case of Botswana. The join venture mining operation was called Debswana. But in other cases – Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Congo, and Sierra Leone—no deal could be reached. They became renegades. They had to be stopped.

De Beers could not use the “blood diamonds” route – mugging renegades or eliminating them – as it had done earlier. It had then adopted methods -- including using former heads of counter-espionage organisations -- to beat and decimate diamond traders who did not adopt the rules enforced by De Beers.

By now Russia too began selling its diamonds directly to Indians at prices lower than those of De Beers. To stop these diamonds reaching India, the world’s largest cutting and polishing centre for roughs, the trick was to persuade the Indian government to slap import duties and even ban imports from sources other than De Beers. Some diamond traders went to jail. Income tax authorities were pressed to confiscate diamond stocks.

But this tactic failed when Indian diamantaires called the biggest ever agitation against the income tax and enforcement authorities refusing to export anything till the authorities were restrained from seizing diamond stocks and thus crippling the diamond trade. By 1990, the country was desperate for foreign exchange. The diamond trade’s demands made immense business sense too. The hounds of the tax and enforcement departments were therefore asked to lay off diamond traders and exporters.

De Beers tried other ways to thwart supply of diamond roughs by these ‘renegades’. One was the Kimberly Process. The other was trying to arrive at a separate deal with the Russians. Neither worked. Instead there were accusations that De Beers was itself promoting blood diamonds, and then blaming others for such practices.

Then came the Australians with their CRA Mines which then became Argyle and then part of Rio Tinto. They arm-twisted De Beers to let them sell some of their roughs directly to the trade. Together, all these independent suppliers made De Beers lose market share in the supply of rough diamonds worldwide. Currently it controls just around 50% of the market.