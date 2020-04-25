Nonsensical Nemo: Donald Trump – the POTUS who was sarcastic about bleach

There’s a lot of debate on who ruined journalism. Was it Buzzfeed with its inane listicles? Was it Vice trying to find the perfect intersectionality between crime, minority rights and substance use? Maybe it was Fox News which released that you didn’t need to cover anything if you showed a bunch of white guys screaming at one another?

Or perhaps it was the guy who discovered the format that is now known as the Vox Populi. One of the downsides of democratising society has been giving everyone a voice.

And while everyone does deserve a voice on basic issues like board and clothing, we really don’t need to know what the everyman thinks of topics that require high expertise like epidemiology, crude oil prices, diplomacy or theoretical physics.

You don’t need a TV journalist – who probably has a PhD in African studies if ze is privileged – to ask the man on the street if he thinks gravitational waves exist? His opinion on gravitational waves is as immaterial as his belief in the existence of ghosts.

Yet, we persisted so that the guy who used to shout ‘You are Fired’ at Miss Universe pageants now has access to nuclear codes and is supposed to lead the ‘greatest nation on earth’ amid a pandemic when he’s not fit to lead the HR’s annual Rangoli contest.

Trump’s solutions for coronavirus has vacillated from the incoherent to the insane. But even he outdid himself when he suggested injecting disinfectants might be a solution. We literally saw Trump come up with the solution while staring at a board like Keyser Soze in The Usual Suspects, we could almost hear the gears in his head churning as he stared at the board.