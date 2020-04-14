US declares WWE as an 'essential business' amid coronavirus lockdown

On Monday, the US government declared the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as an “essential business” in Florida.

According to a report by Reuters, the mayor of Orange County, Jerry Demings said, “I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business.”

The decision, which was outlined in a memo, dated April 9, from Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, allows WWE to tape live shows if the location is closed to the general public.