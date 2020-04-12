WWE: Mysterious 'on-air' employee tests positive for coronavirus

A WWE employee, whose name has been withheld by the company, has tested coronavirus positive.

Reportedly, the said employee isn't member of the roster, but an 'on-screen' talent.

WWE said they are 'doing well' and no other individual has been thought to have exposed to the virus.

"We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete," WWE said in a statement

Fightful, meanwhile, reported that WWE wrestlers have been informed about it.

Fightful redacted the name of the employee in their report. WWE sent the following memo to their wrestlers (signed off by Triple H):

“We have just been notified that (name redacted) was diagnosed with COVID-19. WWE doctors spoke with (redacted) this morning and reported (they) last had contact with anyone at WWE on March 26 at the Performance Center. As you know, (redacted) is not an in-ring performer and we believe this matter is low-risk to you per the following chronology:

Those of you who were potentially exposed would be cleared for travel by the evening of Thursday, April 9 at the latest, since the last possible exposure to any WWE talent personnel should have been at least 14 days prior."