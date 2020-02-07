Move aside anonymous trolls, PM Modi is now the Fake News Spreader-in-Chief

One of television’s favourite characters, the curmudgeonly Dr Gregory House used to abhor visiting his patients and his reason was: “Everybody lies.” Dr House believed that people’s tendency to be economic with the truth, meant that there was no point interacting with patients to get a diagnosis.

It’s a cynical worldview, but one might find it terribly prescient given the state of the nation. While the POTUS – the ostensible leader of the free world – is also the world’s leading authority on spreading fake news, his friend PM Modi appears to have caught the bug.

For some time, spreading fake news was the preserve of anonymous trolls. It was used to malign opponents, vilify those of a certain religion and in general give the impression that all was wrong with the world.

Slowly, the spread of fake news became more mainstream.

Indians – who have believed WhatsApp forwards even before they existed (NASA has most desis employed; Sanskrit's best language for coding; Sun say Om) – are now subjected to fake news everywhere and are likelier to spot it than Rahul Gandhi can give a speech without errors.

From mainstream TV channels to party’s social media handles, everyone shares fake news with the ease with which Yogi Adityanath vilifies biryani.

While all parties are guilty of weaponizing fake news for political means, none have quite used the tactic like BJP.

A study found that while 18,000 Twitter accounts often spread ‘fake news for BJP’, the corresponding number for Congress was 147, showing that the grand old party is indeed not keeping up with the times.

In fact, BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya is at it every day.

From sharing pics of Nehru with his cousin to passing him off as a womaniser to sharing shoddily edited clips of Shaheen Bagh, spreading half-truths and making false innuendos appears to be his main day job.

Just two days ago, Malviya shared a picture as proof that ‘biryani was being served at Shaheen Bagh’, as if the consumption of food was a crime. For god’s sake, it was biryani, not curd rice.