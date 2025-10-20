Madagascar Slips Into Military Rule |

After tumultuous protests claimed more than 20 lives and injured over 100 people, according to the UN, Madagascar has relapsed into military rule that has frequently plagued the former French colony. The Gen Z movement, which led widespread protests over erratic water and electricity supplies in the Indian Ocean nation, is euphoric following the toppling of President Andry Rajoelina. Their excitement betrays a state of utter uncertainty and desperation in the absence of an effective opposition that can channel their legitimate grievances. Rather than respond to the plight of students with empathy, the one-time DJ was anxious to shore up his rule by decree, prompting his impeachment and ignominious removal by parliament.

Rajoelina’s long record has, if anything, been reckless and self-serving, starting with his dismissal as mayor of the national capital, Antananarivo. In 2009, he tapped into public outrage over a controversial agreement (since rescinded) to lease half of the country’s arable land to a South Korean conglomerate, orchestrating mass protests where more than 100 people were killed. The violent upsurge forced the resignation of the incumbent, a dairy tycoon. Rajoelina’s subsequent takeover as president, despite being underaged, with the military’s backing, was attacked as an unconstitutional overthrow of a democratically elected government. He was barred from the 2013 contest by an electoral court. As the country’s death toll mounted through the Covid-19 pandemic, Rajoelina touted an untested herbal remedy. A dual French-Malagasy citizen, he has often been accused of staying too close to France, the nation’s former colonial ruler blamed for political interference.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who on Friday was sworn in as head of state, was previously leader of the elite CAPSAT military unit. Ironically, the same body had backed Rajoelina’s takeover in 2009, and some of its soldiers in recent weeks joined the clamour for his ouster. The colonel has been tasked with steering a two-year transitional government until democratic elections are held. Whether army rule is the answer to poor governance in Madagascar will be tested in the months ahead. Roughly 75 per cent of the population lives below the World Bank’s poverty line index. Per capita GDP has remained stagnant at $500 for years. The world’s fourth-largest island was, in 2021, on the brink of a full-blown famine following a prolonged drought—the worst in 40 years, estimates the UN—and crop failure, which experts believe was induced in part by climate change.

The one running thread underlying the Gen Z movements from Madagascar to Kenya, Nepal and Bangladesh is uncertainty about the future direction of the large population of youth. This is a telling commentary on the deep disconnect between the interests of the entrenched elites and the real bread-and-butter issues of quality education, decent employment, clean environment and basic healthcare that stare millions of ordinary people in these societies in the face. Political leaders can dodge them at grave peril to their democratic institutions.