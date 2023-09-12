FPJ Editorial: Trudeau's Turbulent Tale At G20

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India |

It seems Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had quite the "unwelcome" experience during his visit to India, leaving him wishing he had opted for a cozy night in with a tub of maple syrup instead. First, there was the conspicuous absence of a welcome note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While other world leaders enjoyed the warm Indian hospitality, Trudeau must have been wondering if he accidentally ended up at the wrong summit. What about those legendary Modi hugs? Alas, Trudeau was left hug-less. Modi's body language seemed to say, "Trudeau who?" Ouch, that's cold, Shri Modi Ji!

To add insult to injury, rumours circulated that Modi didn't hold back during their bilateral talks. Perhaps he was giving Trudeau a piece of his mind about Canada's alleged inability to wrangle the Khalistanis who have of late been causing a ruckus. Trudeau's explanation that "freedom" is to blame fell on deaf ears, and South Block deemed him "anti-India." It's safe to say Trudeau wasn't winning any diplomacy awards that day. But wait, there's more! Canadian media couldn't resist highlighting the frosty reception their leader received, which likely gave Trudeau's political rivals back home plenty of material to work with. It's the kind of publicity you don't want, especially on the world stage.

And just when Trudeau thought he could finally escape the awkwardness, his plane decided to play a prank on him by developing technical issues. Talk about a doubly tragic exit! As he watched the Chinese and Russian presidents make a smooth getaway, Trudeau must have been secretly yearning for some good old poutine to ease his woes. So, here’s to you, Justin Trudeau, for surviving the G20 Summit’s comedy of errors in India. Sometimes, it's the mishaps and misadventures that make for the best travel stories. But next time, maybe consider a vacation in the Great White North instead!

