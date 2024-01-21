Editorial: Iran’s soaring missile ambitions

Representative Pic | File

Iran has achieved a significant milestone in its space endeavours, showcasing its prowess with the successful launch of an imaging satellite. While the primary purpose of the satellite may be innocuous — capturing images from outer space — the international community is now on high alert due to the ominous dual-use nature of satellite technology and missile capabilities. They point out that UN Security Council resolutions bar the country from developing nuclear weapons that can be delivered over thousands of kilometres.

The correlation between satellite launching and missile deployment is a well-known fact among defence experts. Mastering the former often signifies a nation's ability to seamlessly transition into the latter. Iran's recent display of missile capabilities through targeted attacks on alleged terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Syria has raised eyebrows globally. Analysts interpret this as Iran's emphatic declaration that it has reached a new echelon in missile technology. True, Pakistan retaliated with deadlier attacks the next day confirming the suspicion that both were merely flexing their muscles. Initially, when Iran sent a satellite into orbit, the West found solace in the belief that it lacked the capability to capture detailed, high-resolution images. However, recent developments indicate technological advancements, debunking this complacency. Iran's alleged production of thousands of drones, reportedly utilised by Russia in conflicts like the one in Ukraine, highlights its growing technological acumen, acquired legitimately or otherwise.

Despite facing sanctions that restrict its ballistic missile capabilities, Iran is thought to possess missiles capable of reaching targets 1500 kilometres away, potentially putting Israel within its crosshairs. The geopolitical implications are profound, as Israel currently enjoys supremacy in both conventional and nuclear weapons in the volatile West Asian region. A shift in this power dynamic could disrupt not only regional stability but also global peace. India cannot take a who-cares-attitude for it can jeopardise its own political and economic interest. The challenge now lies in curbing any potential nuclear threat emanating from or directed towards Israel. The international community must unite in restraining forces and fostering diplomatic solutions to prevent a nuclear arms race that could destabilise the delicate balance in the region. As Iran's technological capabilities evolve, the world must navigate these developments with strategic foresight and collaborative efforts to maintain peace and stability.