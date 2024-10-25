Editorial: Lower Passing Marks, Higher Consequences

Whoever said that the best way to destroy education is by weakening the examination system could not have put it better. Under the new school curriculum framework, the minimum passing marks for mathematics and science in the Secondary School Certificate examination in Maharashtra have been reduced from 35 to 20 out of 100. True, the certificate will clearly state that students who pass with such low marks will not be eligible to pursue graduate studies in science and mathematics. However, they will still be able to study subjects under arts and humanities. The argument is that failing students who are weak in science and mathematics at the SSC stage may cause them to drop out of the education system altogether.

Logically, students who are only interested in mathematics and science, and not in humanities and arts, should not be allowed to fail just because they score less than 35% in subjects they abhor. Furthermore, the logic of passing someone with 20% while failing someone with 19.5% is flawed. One of the fundamental problems the examination system in the country faces is the all-pass policy introduced in primary and later high schools, intended to reduce dropout rates. However, this led to the promotion of students without basic knowledge of the subjects, who then struggled with more advanced material. Efforts have been made to reintroduce mandatory passing of annual examinations for promotion, though with little success so far. The Maharashtra board’s decision runs counter to the principle that only deserving students should reach universities. Also, some subjects like economics and statistics may fall under the arts category, but they contain substantial mathematical content.

It is not that those who fail are incompetent, as they can be provided vocational education, which may lead to a vocation, if not a job. Attaining 35% marks in any subject is not very difficult for even an average student, especially given the erosion in educational standards. If it is indeed a significant problem, as the Maharashtra board seems to believe, it reflects the failure not just of the students but of the entire academic system. How can schools, whether government or private, and the teachers there be absolved of responsibility for mass failures in any subject? Easy measures like lowering the passing marks will destroy the education system in the long run. Let there be no mistake about it.