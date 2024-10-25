Let’s Not Delude Ourselves: Canada After All Is The 51st State Of The USA

Canada PM Justin Trudeau | File Photo

The meme that Canada is the 51st state of the USA isn’t new. Way back in 1962, when the term “meme” wasn’t in vogue, Arthur Hailey in his vastly infotaining novel, In High Places, refers to Canada as the 51st state of the USA with no defence and foreign policy of its own. This vignette of information should always be kept in mind while examining the Indo-Canadian relationship. Canada’s worldview on anything is shaped substantially by its neighbor, USA’s own view. Both are members of five eyes with the other three being the UK, Australia and New Zealand. They not only share security related information but often act in concert.

It is in this light that the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s brinkmanship bordering on juvenile antics while dealing with India must be understood. In September 2023, he held India responsible for the murder of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar without a shred of evidence beyond what he calls credible allegations which is the worst oxymoronic expression ever. The New York Times went public saying it was the US which provided the intelligence reports which Trudeau latched on to with alacrity. He has now repeated the same allegation admitting in the same breath that he has no evidence though. As a prime minister of the second largest nation in the world in terms of area, he should know that intelligence reports can’t stand scrutiny before a court of law which demands solid and watertight evidence. India meanwhile has conducted itself admirably but not timidly — it has expelled six Canadian diplomats from India. Canada retaliated with parity principle apparently justifying its stand.

That the Trudeaus hobnob with Khalistanis is well known. In 2018 the Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was seen in media photos with another Khalistani activist Jaspal Atwal. PM Trudeau also courted infamy by supporting the farmers’ protest in India a couple of years ago. According to the 2021 census Sikhs constituted 2% of the Canadian population. While this is admittedly not huge, as a monolithic vote bank they count for something for the ruling Liberal party facing anti-incumbency due to inflation and unemployment. Justin is only following his father and former prime minister Pierre Trudeau who refused to cooperate with India in extraditing terrorists responsible for Air India 182 Kanishka bombing on the puerile ground that India is not sufficiently deferential to the British monarchy. Touche!

As if to vindicate the widely known position that US and Canada act in tandem, the United States has now charged Vikash Yadav, someone they allege was an Indian intelligence officer, of trying to arrange assassination on US soil. Canadians claim proudly with a touch of fierce national pride that their iconic police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, always get their man. The frustrated Canadian police however are floundering this time around because of their dependence on the US to produce the credible evidence. The Canadians believe that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly responsible for bumping off Nijjar, was also behind the attempted killing of US citizen Pannun in New York.

Diplomatic killings, as it were, aren’t new. The US admittedly killed Osama Bin Laden and buried him at sea. Israel’s Mossad does the same job with finesse. The erstwhile KGB was feared for its ruthless diplomatic reprisals. But there are rumblings in India saying the US, UK and Canadian intelligence agencies are answerable to their respective legislatures unlike in India where RAW, a creation not of Parliament but the opaque gazette notification power of the central government, can run amok without Parliamentary scrutiny. Such dissensions give grist to the western nations’ mills to fulminate against India. We must close ranks and take the Canadian allegations head-on. Whether RAW should be brought within the purview of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of course can be discussed till the cows come home. When all the five eyes are riveted on us, we must not be seen to be divided and squabbling.

A lot rides on Indo-Canadian relationship especially for 1.86 million strong Indian diaspora. Though not comparable to the 45 million Indian diaspora in the US, the Indian government must resolve the differences sooner than later in the interest of large number of Indian students studying in the Universities in Canada. In 2023, bilateral trade between the two countries was valued at $9.36 billion, with India exporting $5.56 billion and Canada exporting $3.80 billion. The main products India exports to Canada include packaged medicaments, motor vehicles, and jewellery. Canada's main exports to India include minerals, pulses, potash, newsprint, iron and aluminum scrap, industrial chemicals, and gemstones.

Normally, standoffs are common between neighboring countries sharing common borders. In the event, while India’s frosty relationship with China and Pakistan is understandable, the spat with the distant Canada obviously is something unusual that can be resolved if only the US-Canada duo can be made to see reason. But that is easier said than done because of the intransigence of the current Canadian dispensation which is clutching to the straws to deflect attention of its electorate. While negotiation and persuasion are some of the tools in the diplomat’s kit, Indian foreign minister should not be seen genuflecting as indeed he hasn’t been. India after all has the right to defend its sovereignty. It is right in putting its foot down against Khalistani funding of dubious organizations in India which spread hatred in India and have nefarious designs to secede from India. Every government has the right to pursue its enlightened self-interest. That Canada is hyphenated with the US shouldn’t deter us.

S Murlidharan is a freelance columnist and writes on economics, business, legal and taxation issues