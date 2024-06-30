Editorial: Biden Still Better Than Trump

Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden | File Pics

There is much hand-wringing, especially among the liberal, democratic circles, that US President Biden muffed his chances in the TV debate with Donald Trump last week. Okay, he did. It wasn’t his day. But that alone should not disqualify him for the second term. Besides, it isn’t as if Trump won the debate. No, he did not. As is his wont, he indulged in standard tom-foolery, mouthing one lie after another and generally blowing his own trumpet. Hopefully, Biden’s poor performance would not lead to Trump’s qualification for the all-powerful job in the world. He is least qualified for it. His earlier presidential stint proved it without an iota of doubt. The US, nay the world at large, would look with dread at a second Trump term. For the jocular President, who probably lacks the IQ of a ten-year-old , everything was transactional, long-established security contracts with Europe came under severe attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin exploited personal vulnerabilities, and empty bombast and unconventional decision-making left even his advisers befuddled. Small wonder a vast majority of high-ranked officials in the first Trump administration are now his critics. On the other hand, Biden despite his advanced years — though Trump is no spring chicken being only three years younger at 78 — has long experience in administration and in the Capitol Hill on his side. As his current term has shown, he will not act as a bull in a china shop. He needs to be re-elected for stability in domestic and international affairs. With two wars on-going, Trump would give a free pass to Putin in Ukraine, encourage the North Korean dictator, and intervene on behalf of Israel in Gaza. Hopefully, Americans can avoid such a terrible self-goal in November. Losing a debate is not akin to forfeiting the vast experience gained over a long career in politics and government.