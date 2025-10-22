Diwali 2025: The Spiritual Essence Of Padyami — From Govardhan Puja To Bali Padyami And Grihastha Padwa

Diwali 2025 | Canva

Deepa+Avali means row of lights. It is celebrated over five days. Dhana Trayodashi is the first day of the festivity. Naraka, the demon king, getting eliminated is celebrated over the second day, which is Chaturdashi. On Amavasya day, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped. The day following it is Padyami. There are multiple significances of that day. The fifth day is Yama Dwitiya, wherein brothers visit sisters for a get-together over a meal.

Pratipada tithi coming after the Deepavali Amavasya is celebrated in the honour of Sri Krishna, who lifted the Govardhana giri to save the villagers and innocent animals. Then regular practice of Indra worship was stopped by a young Sri Krishna, who convinced his foster father of the need to worship nature. ‘Govardhana Giri, the hosting, bountiful hill, was worthy of the worship,’ were Krishna’s words. The essence is, we need to have gratitude for nature, and the invisible entity worship by neglecting the environment and the ecosystem around doesn’t hold much meaning. Govardhana was worshipped, but this left Indra furious. Indra ensured seven days and nights of long, heavy rain, which disrupted life. Krishna protected all in the neighbourhood by lifting the Govardhana and stood still till the rains subsided. To celebrate this occasion, “Anna+Koota”, meaning a mound of food, is offered as prasadam.

This Padyami is also significant in terms of Vamana granting the boon to King Bali that he can visit the earth once in a year. Hence, this is called “Bali Padyami”. When Bali usurped Indra’s kingdom, Indra’s mother got worried and requested Vishnu as her younger son Vamana. Vamana took “three steps of land” as a gift. Vamana kept his feet on Bhoomi and Akasha. Bali showed his head as third. Vamana asked him to go to Sutala loka and be the king there. Bali was allowed a yearly visit on this day.

Both the above incidents talk of larger-than-life issues that crop up due to our Ahamkara. The feeling of “self” or “I” becomes so strong, and it envelops a larger space than what is due to us according to our competencies and efforts. The burst of the bubble happens when the ego crops up, which is the lesson. The third occasion of importance is Grihasta “Padwa”. The sacred relation of husband and wife is also celebrated on this day.

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.