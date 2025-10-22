India’s 6-Year Aatmanirbhar Mission On Pulses: Can ₹11,440-Crore Plan Deliver True Self-Sufficiency By 2030?

India launches ₹11,440-crore Aatmanirbhar Mission to boost domestic pulse production and reduce imports by 2030 | Representational Image

Recently approved by the Union cabinet, the 6-year Mission for Aatmanirbhar in Pulses from 2025-26 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore, seeks to achieve self-sufficiency in this protein-rich legume. The mission will adopt a comprehensive strategy covering research, seed systems, area expansion, procurement and price stability.

India is the world’s largest producer, processor and consumer of pulses. With production growth trailing demand growth, import volumes have been expanding. The year 2024-25 witnessed a record import of about 7 million tonnes, representing close to 30 per cent of the 25.2 million tonnes domestic production and 50 per cent higher imports than the previous year’s 4.7 million tonnes. Will the self-sufficiency mission deliver?

Historically, to augment domestic supplies and contain price rises, India started to import pulses in the early 1980s. On multiple occasions in recent years, policymakers talked about becoming Aatmanirbhar or achieving self-sufficiency in pulses.

Aatmanirbhar has remained elusive, not for want of intention but for lack of strategy. Rather than improving, the situation has gotten worse. The area under pulse cultivation has declined from the recent peak of 31.0 million hectares in 2021-22 to 28.9 million hectares the following year and further down to 27.5 million hectares in 2023-24 and stagnated in 2024-25.

Along with the area, production too has shown a declining trend. From 27.3 million tonnes in 2021-2022, the output declined to 26.1 million tonnes the following year and moved further down to 24.2 million tonnes in 2023-24. A modest recovery to 25.2 million tonnes in 2024-25 was a saving grace.

No wonder, imports have spurted. As per official data, from an average of 2.6 million tonnes in 2021-22 and 2022-23, imports spurted 80 per cent to 4.7 million tonnes in 2023-24. Another quantum jump to over 7.0 million tonnes in 2024-25 has set a new record.

Land constraints, water shortage and climate change combine to take a toll on Indian agriculture. Pulse crops are no exception. The planted area for pulses is nearing saturation. It is not possible to add several million hectares of additional land for cultivating pulses. Using rice fallows and intercropping may help add just about a couple of million hectares; simply not enough.

Vertical growth is the way forward, but there are constraining factors. Cultivation on marginal lands, low level of input usage, no breakthrough in seed technology, lack of irrigation, and susceptibility to pest and disease attacks—all these result in low yields.

Here are some ideas for a strategic action plan:

TECHNOLOGY: A breakthrough in seed technology is most urgent. Seed tech is a long-term play. Create a supportive policy environment. Seed companies have drastically cut down their R&D budget, a national loss. Infusion of multiple technologies is the way forward. For good outcomes, deploy a combination of infotech, agrobiotech, satellite tech (remote sensing), nuclear agritech (mutant varieties), nanotech, drones, digitisation of supply chains, and so on.

STEWARDSHIP: Growers need guidance, especially on market outlook. Engage agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras to guide Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and grower groups about input sourcing, agronomy, and prophylactic methods/preventive methods. Through awareness, training and education programmes, convert growers into savvy traders.

REPLICATION: Study farm practices (input usage and agronomic practice) in high-yield areas and replicate the practices in low-yield areas.

MINIMUM SUPPORT PRICE: MSP, as practised for years, has failed to deliver desired outcomes. Review the rationale of fixing the MSP. Large price hikes alone will not drive production higher. Can we link MSP with productivity?

Robust procurement infrastructure is critical, and so is proactive trade and tariff policy. For procurement, enlist the services of professionally managed private warehousing companies. Raising pulse production is not the end of the story; actually, it is the beginning of a long road ahead.

CONSUMPTION: At 14-15 kg per person per year, per capita availability of pulses is far below what nutritionists recommend (20 kg). According to the NITI Aayog, we consume 45 grams of protein per day but need to consume 80 grams a day. Boost pulse consumption to advance the nation’s nutrition security. It will improve the marketability of crops. Make pulse consumption fashionable.

The demand for dal is supplementary to fine cereals. As a nation, we eat dal-roti or dal-chawal. Wheat and rice distributed free under the welfare programmes are carbohydrates. Vulnerable consumers need protein that dals can provide. Dal will help address protein deficiency. Pulses are an economical source of vegetable protein. Include pulses under welfare programmes.

PROCESSING and VALUE ADDITION: Opportunities galore. Protein-laden pulses lend themselves to the preparation of a wide variety of traditional Indian foods and snacks. Target specific segments—children, working women, lactating mothers, senior citizens (geriatric food), and sportspersons (protein energy bars).

Modernisation of the antiquated dal milling industry is urgent. A Dal Mill Modernisation Fund is necessary. It will improve milling efficiency, improve food safety and hygiene standards, and help digitise the supply chain. All this will result in welfare gains for consumers.

EXIM Trade: Keep both the export and import windows open. Monitor and regulate export-import trade; use tariffs rather than trade bans. Leverage FTAs to promote exports, both bulk and value-added. There’s a disconnect between wholesale and retail prices. Consumers pay higher prices, but the share of the grower in the retail pie is low. Can policymakers remedy this anomaly?

When implemented honestly and transparently, results of the 6-year Aatmanirbhar Mission on Pulses will be seen after 4 or 5 years, say by 2030. A lot can happen in the next five years. The mission must be flexible enough to adapt and mitigate and remain resilient against future shocks. Will it?

G Chandrashekhar is an economist, senior journalist and policy commentator, and provides policy inputs for the government. Views are personal.