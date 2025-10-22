Bollywood Mourns Asrani: Legendary Comedian And Versatile Actor Passes Away At 84 On Diwali Day

Govardhan Asrani |

On the day of Diwali, sometime during the late afternoon when the entire country was busy with Diwali preparations, the ever versatile and gregarious Asrani quietly bid the world goodbye. Govardhan Asrani, aged 84 and survived by his wife, posted his final message on social media for his numerous fans wishing them a Happy Diwali.

Contrary to his on-screen persona—one resonating with over-the-top comedy, often bordering on slapstick, and a boisterous screen presence—the octogenarian wished for a private farewell, away from the media glare.

One of the comic legends of the Hindi film industry, Asrani was greatly appreciated for his quick wit and comic timing, as was portrayed by the various characters he played in over 300 movies he did in the five decades since his debut in the Hindi film industry in 1967.

Who can forget his Hitler-inspired character in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay? The character is deeply etched in public memory. His dialogue, “Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailor hain,” spoken with elan, became one of the high points of the movie.

That was the Asrani the masses knew and loved. But there was another Asrani, a more nuanced actor, whom the cold and materialistic kingmakers of Bollywood failed to acknowledge. In his long career, there are but a few films that give a glimpse of what Asrani could truly do with his art—and it was nothing short of sheer brilliance.

Take for instance films like Parichay, Guddi, Khushboo, Namak Haram, Abhiman, or Alaap. The range of emotions that Asrani has played in these characters makes them stand in their own stead, irrespective of the cast factor. While the loyal, somewhat funny servant of Parichay carries the pain of his master’s colossal loss, Guddi’s Kundan portrays the shame of a deluded son.

Then there is the helplessness of a brother caught between the egos of his sister and her betrothed, an award-worthy performance by an actor otherwise known as an out-and-out comedian.

Apart from being an actor, Asrani also directed six movies between 1974 and 1997. Though most of them didn’t do well at the box office, his movie Chala Murari Hero Banne (1977) received critical acclaim for its subject matter, which deals with the trials and tribulations of a struggling actor.

Like many before him, Asrani’s journey into the film world was fraught with difficulties. In one of his early interviews, he recalls, “Although I had completed my acting course at the FTII in 1966, it was not a passport to acting as I believed. It was hard to find work. For six years, every Friday evening, I’d take the Deccan Queen from Pune to Mumbai to look for acting opportunities.”

Asrani was an observer of life, as he once said in an interview, and what he learnt was reflected in his art. Here was an actor who, despite being confined by the Hindi film industry to stereotypical comedy roles, managed to leave an indelible mark on moviegoers. The legacy of the famous Bollywood jailor will continue to live on!