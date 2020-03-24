COVID-19 march will soon become a terrifying sprint in India

In this context, it is worthwhile listening to what Professor Jeremy Farrar has to say. He is a world expert on infectious tropical diseases. He was based in Vietnam for many years where he ran the Oxford University clinical research unit. He was responsible for research and response to the outbreaks of Swine flu, bird flu, SARS and Ebola. He is currently a director with Wellcome Trust. In a conference call with global investors on 25 February 2020, Professor Farrar made disclosed some very important findings (the full transcript of his talk can be downloaded here).

He pointed out that the rate at which COVID-19 would spread depends on what is known as the “Arnot”. In the case of this epidemic, the Arnot is believed to be three, “… if I had the infection today, I would pass it on to approximately three other people. That doesn't sound a very big number until you think that those three pass it onto three others and those people pass it on to three others.” Thus, one person being infected would pass it on to three which would become 9, then 27 and then 729 -- all within hours or days. That is why containment plays such a crucial role in the spread of epidemics.

He goes on to add that “. . . in 2009 of the pandemics of H1N1 swine flu . . . 16% of the world's population there were infected. And I think we can assume that that would be close to double that.” In other words, almost 30% of the world population could get affected. The percentages would be higher in countries where health services are primitive and lower where containment of the virus spread was excellently managed. According to him, “. . critical care . . . would be to about 12%. . . . . Case fatality in Wuhan is still around between two and 4%. . . . . . I would stick to about a 0.5 case fatality rate [for the world] . . . . . . I would still stick with an attack rate of a median of about 30% of the world's population that would get infected with this on a range somewhere between 25 and 40.”

Now extrapolate these numbers with those for India. It has a population of 1.4 billion. You could now expect that at least 30% -- if not more – of this population could get affected.

This could mean that around 8.4 million people could die if no steps were taken to isolate the contaminated and protect those who had not been infected. Of course, this also means that the number of deaths can be reduced, as has been the case in China, South Korea and Singapore. Or they could climb further – as in Italy and Spain.

The government appears to have woken up. It is aware that the WHO has already warned the world that the rate at which infections are spreading has been increasing. Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on 23 March, “The pandemic is accelerating. It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just 4 days for the third 100,000 cases. You can see how the virus is accelerating. But we’re not prisoners to statistics. We’re not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

The fact is that a surge in numbers could manifest itself in India soon. As Ramanan Laxminarayan, Affiliate Professor, Global Health, Princeton University, and Director and Senior Fellow, The Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy, points out, “India missed the bus on testing, and all that can be done now is to protect the elderly. . . . .It should lock down now, 3 weeks later it won’t work”